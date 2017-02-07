Upper Street tapas bar shut down hours before review

Canas y Tapas in Upper Street. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A tapas restaurant closed for the last time 24 hours before its licence was to be reviewed by councillors.

As revealed by the Gazette two weeks ago, Cañas y Tapas bosses were set to be grilled over numerous brawls inside and outside the venue.

Pc Peter Conisbee had called for the “drunken youth club” to be stripped of its licence and said in a licensing report presented to the town hall that he and fellow officers visited the Upper Street restaurant more than 20 times in 12 months up to December.

A man with a handgun, numerous fights involving bottles, glasses and knives, and wanted suspects escaping via a back door were all documented in Pc Conisbee’s report.

But when first contacted by the Gazette, management said the restaurant had already been sold.

It was revealed at a town hall meeting last week that neighbouring food spot La Porchetta is taking on the lease to turn it into a Greek restaurant named Athens. Koncept Tapas Group, headquartered in the Midlands, reportedly sold the restaurant at a loss.