Who’s enforcing one-way system at Finsbury Park bridge?

More drivers going the wrong way through the bridge. Picture: @krappyrubsnif Archant

Calls for action to be taken against drivers going the wrong way through a one-way bridge in Stroud Green Road have led to confusion over who actually enforces the rules.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Finsbury Park bridge. Picture: @krappyrubsnif Finsbury Park bridge. Picture: @krappyrubsnif

For weeks people have been on to Islington Council and Transport for London (TfL) over the dangerous situation next to Finsbury Park station.

Ongoing works at the station closed one lane of the road to traffic in the summer, but increasingly drivers are ignoring road signs and driving through towards Seven Sisters Road.

The pavement is also closed off, and because of the closure of the Wells Terrace entrance at Finsbury Park, commuters now have to walk through the underpass which is often overcrowded.

The lane closure, which allows TfL contractors access to the building site, is expected to be in place until spring next year.

But angry local Mike Durham told the Gazette there would be a serious accident before long.

He said: “This is extremely dangerous, especially in view of the huge numbers of pedestrians now going through the bridge not expecting high speed traffic to come from behind them in the ‘wrong’ direction. There is bound to be an incident or even a fatality there soon.”

In the Gazette’s attempts to write this story, we have been told by both the town hall and TfL that the other is responsible, but the council now looks to have accepted responsibility.

After a letter requesting more “stringent” enforcement from a concerned woman, the council highways team responded by saying the road safety team would review the arrangements and alert police to the dangerous drivers. The reply also said the council was looking into the costs of CCTV surveillance and the process of enforcing action themselves.

TfL told the Gazette: “We put signs up to improve compliance as much as we could, in conjunction with Islington Council. The council enforces the one way system and it is their responsibility. To add to the confusion, one side of the road is Haringey Council’s.”

Islington Council did not respond to a request for comment.