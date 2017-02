Woman hospitalised after Newington Green flat fire

21 firefighters tackled the blaze Archant

A woman was rescued by firefighters during a blaze in a block of flats in Newington Green last night.

A second-floor property was damaged in the Burder Close fire, which crews were called to at 9.35pm.

Four engines and 21 firefighters tackled the blaze for 50 minutes and the woman was treated by medics at the scene before being taken to hospital.

The fire was an accident, crews said.