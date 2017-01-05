Search

Anaconda Swimming Club climb to sixth place in national league

11:21 11 January 2017

Anaconda Swimming Club captains Elena Dewhurst and Tommy Donovan with the club's National Arena League award

Anaconda Swimming Club captains Elena Dewhurst and Tommy Donovan with the club's National Arena League award

Archant

Anaconda SC boys’ captain Tommy Donovan recorded two victories in the final round of the National Arena League to help secure a sixth-place finish.

Donovan won both the 100m butterfly (one minute 0.47 seconds) and the 100m breaststroke (1:07.77) in the Under-15 section at the gala, held in Lewisham.

Anaconda girls’ captain Elena Dewhurst also achieved a first place finish, clocking 1:03.01 in the Under-13 100m freestyle, while Alan Smeets was victorious in the men’s 100m freestyle (53.80).

Dewhurst teamed up with Emily Thomas, Alice Hockey and Jess Neale to help earn the Cally Pool-based club another win in the Under-15 4x50m freestyle relay (1:55.27).

Their efforts meant that Anaconda finished fourth out of eight teams on the day and sixth in the table – a notable improvement on 12th place a year ago.

Head coach Wayne Lock said: “I’m not just pleased with the number of personal bests but also by how many seconds are being taken off old PB times.

“The swimmers are buzzing at the moment and rightly reaping the rewards from the hard work they are putting in.”

There were second places for Smeets in the men’s 100m butterfly (59.81), Brett McLean in the men’s 100m breaststroke (1:08.09) and James Brealey in the Under-11 50m breaststroke (42:23).

McLean, Smeets, Fred Goudie and Alex Tegene secured second in the men’s 4x50m medley relay (1:51.62), while Sadie Wilson, Sydney Celul, Hockey and Neale matched that position in the Under-15 girls’ race (2:01.35).

Dewhurst added two individual third places in the Under-15 100m freestyle (1:03.11) and 100m backstroke (1:11.77), with Cyril de Montbel taking third in the Under-11 50m backstroke (38.45).

Two junior Anaconda relay teams – the Under-13 girls’ 4x50m freestyle (Dewhurst, Harriette Sebag-Montefiore, Alice Bayley and Sadie Goldin), the Under-15 boys’ 4x50m medley (Donovan, Noah Boydell, Luke Dudley and Alistair Woolley) – also picked up third places.

They were matched by the men’s 6x50m freestyle team (Goudie, Smeets, McLean, Lock, Donovan and Tegene).

