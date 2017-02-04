Search

Anaconda Swimming Club girls shine at Middlesex Championships

12:43 08 February 2017

Anaconda SC's gold medal winner Sadie Goldin with the club's head coach Wayne Lock

Anaconda SC's gold medal winner Sadie Goldin with the club's head coach Wayne Lock

Anaconda SC’s Sadie Goldin struck gold and team-mate Alice Bayley won a trio of medals at the Middlesex ASA age group County Championships.

Goldin was the sole gold medallist for the Cally Pool-based club, winning the 13 years’ 50m backstroke with a personal best time of 32.82 seconds at Barnet Copthall.

Bayley also recorded best times in the 13 years’ 100m breaststroke (1:23.07), where she secured a silver medal, and the 100m individual medley (1:14.85), which earned her bronze.

The pair – who also featured alongside Leto Atherton and Harriette Sebag-Montefiore in the bronze medal-winning 4x50m freestyle relay team – improved from heats to final in all their events.

Anaconda head coach Wayne Lock said: “The number of relay teams we fielded shows we are growing in strength in depth.

“We have already eclipsed the number of medals won from last year with the youth county championships. This is very promising for the future of our club.”

Sophia Bremen was also a silver medallist at the championships, clocking a personal best of 42.41 in the 11 years’ 50m breaststroke, in addition to reaching the 100m breaststroke final.

Goldin reached three other finals – the 100m freestyle (fourth place in 1:04.23), the 50m freestyle (fourth in 29:94) and the 100m backstroke (fifth in 1:14.55).

Bayley finished sixth in the 100m butterfly (1:15.12), while Cyril de Montbel took fifth place in the 11 years’ 50m backstroke (37.85) and Evie Stansfield was eighth in the 11 years’ 100m butterfly (1:38.67).

Atherton took seventh place in the 100m butterfly (1:19.04) and eighth in the 50m butterfly (33.35), while a trio of Anaconda’s 4x50m medley relay teams all achieved fourth place in their respective events.

Those were the 13 years’ girls’ team, the 10-11 girls and the 10-11 boys.

