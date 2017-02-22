European title joy for St Pancras star Yigit

Super-lightweight produces masterclass to claim belt

St Pancras’ latest boxing star Anthony Yigit produced a masterclass performance to claim the vacant European super-lightweight title at Westcroft Leisure Centre, Carshalton on Saturday.

The vastly-experienced Lenny Daws was hoping to capture the famous blue belt in front of his partisan hometown fans, but the 25-year-old Swedish-born Yigit tore up the script to score a fairly convincing points victory 118-110, 118-110, 116-112 and advance to 19 wins and one draw.

“It feels amazing to be European champion,” said a delighted Yigit, who is trained by highly-respected CJ Hussien at St Pancras Boxing Club, Kentish Town.

“It still feels a little bit surreal and difficult to put into words, but I’m very happy!

“Daws is very experienced fighter. We knew it was going to be a tough fight, but I always felt like I was in control. I followed the game plan and everything we had worked on went well.

“I’m very happy with my performance, and I think I showed that I was a level above and that I’m ready for the big fights.”

Since teaming up with Yigit for over a year, Hussien believes his protégé is an exceptional talent but insists he is still progressing.

He said: “This was a big win for Anthony. It was a lot of pressure for the young kid, especially as he was fighting Lenny in his home town.

“It showed right from the first round Lenny was a bit slow coming off his punches. I know Lenny, he’s a good kid, a tough kid, you can’t knock this kid out. We were planning to win the 12 rounds because Anthony was no way going to knock Lenny Daws out.

“Anthony is special, you saw it yourself. He’s outboxed Lenny Daws and no one has done that. This was a total master class. He kept his range, picked his shots, he done that 12 rounds easily.”