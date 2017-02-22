Search

Advanced search

European title joy for St Pancras star Yigit

18:30 22 February 2017

Ziad Chaudry

Anthony Yigit celebrates his win (pic Team Sauerland)

Anthony Yigit celebrates his win (pic Team Sauerland)

Archant

Super-lightweight produces masterclass to claim belt

Comment

St Pancras’ latest boxing star Anthony Yigit produced a masterclass performance to claim the vacant European super-lightweight title at Westcroft Leisure Centre, Carshalton on Saturday.

The vastly-experienced Lenny Daws was hoping to capture the famous blue belt in front of his partisan hometown fans, but the 25-year-old Swedish-born Yigit tore up the script to score a fairly convincing points victory 118-110, 118-110, 116-112 and advance to 19 wins and one draw.

“It feels amazing to be European champion,” said a delighted Yigit, who is trained by highly-respected CJ Hussien at St Pancras Boxing Club, Kentish Town.

“It still feels a little bit surreal and difficult to put into words, but I’m very happy!

“Daws is very experienced fighter. We knew it was going to be a tough fight, but I always felt like I was in control. I followed the game plan and everything we had worked on went well.

“I’m very happy with my performance, and I think I showed that I was a level above and that I’m ready for the big fights.”

Since teaming up with Yigit for over a year, Hussien believes his protégé is an exceptional talent but insists he is still progressing.

He said: “This was a big win for Anthony. It was a lot of pressure for the young kid, especially as he was fighting Lenny in his home town.

“It showed right from the first round Lenny was a bit slow coming off his punches. I know Lenny, he’s a good kid, a tough kid, you can’t knock this kid out. We were planning to win the 12 rounds because Anthony was no way going to knock Lenny Daws out.

“Anthony is special, you saw it yourself. He’s outboxed Lenny Daws and no one has done that. This was a total master class. He kept his range, picked his shots, he done that 12 rounds easily.”

Keywords: Sweden Kentish Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Sports News

Arsenal hopes suffer blow after Santi Cazorla set to miss rest of season

Yesterday, 22:02 Layth Yousif
Santi Cazorla is set to miss the rest of this season.

Arsenal’s much-missed midfielder Santi Cazorla is set to be out for the rest of the season in another injury blow for Arsene Wenger.

European title joy for St Pancras star Yigit

Yesterday, 18:30 Ziad Chaudry
Anthony Yigit celebrates his win (pic Team Sauerland)

Super-lightweight produces masterclass to claim belt

Nicely does it despite late call

Yesterday, 06:30 Neil Metcalfe
Islington's Aaron Nicely celebrates his latest win with coach John 'JR' Richards. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND

Islington Boxing Club’s Aaron Nicely picked up an unanimous decision – despite taking the contest with Hillcrest ABC’s Thanos Kastadonis with less than 24 hours notice.

Islington Boxing Club hand out end of school term awards

Tue, 15:46 Neil Metcalfe
Islington Boxing Club's Thursday infant class

Kaine Khan and Daragh Murray took home the top honours when Islington Boxing Club handed out their annual end of school term awards for the infant classes.

Just champion! Islington Admiral United claim first title in five years

Tue, 12:43 Neil Metcalfe
Islington Admiral United have won the Islington Midweek Premier Division title for the first time since 2012. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND

Islington Admiral United have clinched the Islington Midweek League Premier Division title after a 4-1 victory over Blacksmiths.

Sutton manager Paul Doswell confirms generous Arsenal to donate £50k to non-league minnows for much-needed classrooms

Tue, 08:04 Layth Yousif
Sutton United's manager Paul Doswell (left) and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shake hands before the game

The manager of Sutton United has confirmed kind-hearted Arsenal are set to donate a cool £50,000 to the non-league minnows after last night’s game.

Arsene Wenger pays tribute to ‘astonishing’ Sutton United after Arsenal win 2-0 at Gander Green Lane – as he admits minnows’ intensity surprises him

Tue, 02:45 Layth Yousif
Sutton United's manager Paul Doswell (left) and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shake hands before the game

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger paid tribute to battling non-league opponents Sutton United after his side’s hard-fought 2-0 FA Cup fifth round victory at Gander Green Lane on Monday night.

Arsenal advance past spirited Sutton

Mon, 22:02 Layth Yousif at the Borough Sports Ground
Arsenal's Theo Walcott celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Sutton United (pic Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sutton United 0 Arsenal 2

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Sutton manager Paul Doswell confirms generous Arsenal to donate £50k to non-league minnows for much-needed classrooms

Sutton United's manager Paul Doswell (left) and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shake hands before the game

Arsene Wenger pays tribute to ‘astonishing’ Sutton United after Arsenal win 2-0 at Gander Green Lane – as he admits minnows’ intensity surprises him

Sutton United's manager Paul Doswell (left) and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shake hands before the game

Sutton looking forward to giving Arsenal a traditional non-league welcome in tonight’s eagerly-awaited FA Cup clash live on the BBC

An aerial view of Gander Green Lane, home of Sutton United Football Club in South London.

Arsenal advance past spirited Sutton

Arsenal's Theo Walcott celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Sutton United (pic Andrew Matthews/PA)

Arsenal to host Tottenham in last 16 of the FA Cup

Tottenham Ladies will go to Arsenal in the fifth round of the SSE Women's FA Cup. Picture: WUSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now