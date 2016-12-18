Former St Pancras amateur aims for British title in 2017

Alan Higgins with the Southern Area super-middleweight title belt. Pic: Philip Sharkey/TGS Photo Archant

Former St Pancras ABC star Alan ‘Avalanche’ Higgins wants to become a British champion in 2017 following his Southern Area title success at the weekend.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 28-year-old super-middleweight defeated Cello Renda on points to record his 12th straight win, securing the vacant Southern Area belt in the process.

Now Higgins – whose career was hindered by a series of injuries up until the last year – is hoping to fight for the British title at some point in the next 12 months.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had momentum like this before,” Higgins told the Gazette. “I can’t thank my trainers Martin [Bowers] and Ray [Ball] enough – they’ve done wonders for me.

“Obviously I’ve had loads of injuries in the past, but over the last 12 months I’ve had five fights – even without having a promoter – and winning the belt tops it off.

“I’m ranked number nine in Britain now, and once you’re in the top 10 you have to set the targets high. I’d love to fight for the British title and I don’t think I’m too far off.

“I should be back out in March, if not before then. Hopefully I can get a few good wins early in the year and I think some time in 2017 I can get a British title shot.”

Using a stiff jab, Higgins established control during the early stages of the 10-round contest at the Hilton Hotel, Mayfair, with his opponent suffering a cut around his right eye in the second round.

The north Londoner continued to mix up his jabs and hooks and, although he appeared to tire during the last two rounds, referee Jeff Hinds scored the fight in his favour, 97 points to 94.

“It was so one-sided for the first six or seven rounds,” added Higgins. “Renda’s a big name and a good fighter, but I thought giving him that many rounds was pretty generous, to be honest.

“I controlled everything with the jab. By the ninth and 10th my hands were totally gone and I couldn’t punch any more, they were so sore.”