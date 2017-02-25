Search

Honours even as Islington Boxing Club held in Jersey

12:17 28 February 2017

Islington Boxing Club drew 6-6 with Jersey Leonis in a team event on the channel island. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND

Honours were even as Islington Boxing Club drew 6-6 in a team match against Jersey Leonis held at the Raidisson Blu Hotel, Jersey.

The event, held at the Raidisson Blu Hotel on the channel island, saw the Hazellville Road club take 12 boxers for a series of bouts. Six were from Islington, two from Dagenham ABC and one each from Haringey, Gosport, High Wycombe and Rumbles.

Islington suffered a slow start losing four of the opening five fights.

Joe Sengu (Rumbles) started brightly in his amateur boxing debut but started to tire and eventually went down to a unanimous decision.

Both Dagenham boxers missed out on the win with Zain Satter (71kgs) getting stopped in the second round despite a good opening and former junior national champion Kerim Agius (50kgs) just missing out on a split decision in his first senior contest against the much older Ricky Prior.

Islington’s first man up was Terry Amoah-Boateng (67kgs) and although it was a good learnig experience in his debut, he also lost on a split decision.

Gosport ABC’s Katie Smith (62kgs) got a unanimous decision to gain Islington’s first win of the night and three straight wins by after the second interval by Callum Angel-Taylor (Islington, 60kgs), back after a year out of the ring, Slavisa Gegic (Islington, 69kgs), who put in a very confident performance throughout the entire contest against Nick Carpenter, and Aaron Nicely (Islington, 77kgs), levelled things up.

Both Nicely and Gegic won by unanimous decision with Nicely’s win particularly impressive.

Jersey won the next contest with Calli Bushell defeating Jade Martin (High Wycombe) but Islington levelled things up again with the best performance of the night.

Haringey ABC’s former National Class B Development, and recent gold medalist in the Golden Girls Box Cup in Sweden, Dee Allen (64kgs) came up against the current National Development Class B champion, Jo Simpson.

And Allen never gave her opponent any room throughout. A standing eight-count for Simpson helped Allen to a unanimous decision in a dominant display of boxing.

Elite boxer Chris Onwegbusi (Islington, 76kgs) put the visitors into the lead for the first time with victory in the penultimate bout.

His classy southpaw punches to head and body were too much for Shane Goggin, with the towel coming in before Onwegbusi could aim for a knockout win.

But hopes of an overall win were dashed as Oran Keddle (Islington, 65kgs) suffered a unanimous decision loss.

However, it was a lot closer than the result suggests, but a stong last round from Tom Frame just swayed the judges.

Islington’s Reggie Hagland said: “It was another tough trip away from home on the channel island with all the boxers from Islington and the others guesting for us on the night all gaining valuable experience. The team bonding was great with plenty of laughs, encouragement and new friends made.

“I’d like to personally thank Miguel of Jersey Leonis for the wonderful hospitality that his club has given to us during the trip.”

