Islington Boxing Club duo victorious at Golden Girls Box Cup in Sweden

Victorious Islington BC duo Sunni Torgman (left) and Claudia Wilmot-Smith at the Golden Girls Box Cup Archant

Claudia Wilmot-Smith claimed her first honour in amateur boxing as Islington BC recorded a double success at the Golden Girls Box Cup in Sweden.

Wilmot-Smith took a unanimous verdict from the five ringside judges in the town of Boras in her Class C Under-60kg final against Aylin Ozcelik (Team Baden Wurttemberg).

Her victory was matched by team-mate Sunni Torgman, who overcame Linda Larsson (IK Ymer) in the Class C Under-57kg final to complete a successful trip for the Hazellville Road club.

Wilmot-Smith, who works as a barrister, said: “I tried to find a way to train around my work schedule, with plenty of early morning runs, late night hill sprints, bag work and shadow [boxing] whenever I could fit it in.

“There were some days when I was working away at 3am and back up at 6am! That was very tiring. But no-one said it would be easy.

“The club’s support has been amazing. I literally couldn’t have done it without the rest of the girls, who were also fantastic – we’ve become even closer after the weekend.”

Wilmot-Smith defeated Anna Jutuila (Helsingin Tarmo) by unanimous decision in her semi-final before making a slow start against Ozcelik the following day.

But the Islington boxer improved in the second round, using her orthodox jab to keep Ozcelik at bay – and she sealed the victory with a combination of clean shots in the closing stages to force a standing eight count.

Torgman, who boxed in a straight final, comfortably won all three rounds as she pressured her opponent on the back foot and worked hard on the inside to secure the verdict.

Islington’s Amy Pu competed in her first four-round bout, losing out on a unanimous decision to Judith Unterlass (Narva BK) in the Class B Under-60kg quarter-final.

Amy Andrew – who is one of 18 Islington boxers pencilled in to appear on the club’s open show tonight (Thursday) – took a unanimous decision in her Class B Under-60kg quarter-final against Rivie McCormack (Dublin Team).

Andrew then produced another strong performance in her semi-final clash with Anette Valtanen (Helsingin Tarmo) and was unlucky to lose a 3-2 split decision.

Islington youngster Kerem Sertten warmed up for the club show with a confident display in his first appearance for almost a year, overcoming home boxer Hamzah Namajee on a Fairbairn ABC show at East Ham Working Men’s Club.

The 13-year-old let his hands go throughout all three rounds to secure a comfortable victory against an older, more experienced opponent.

Islington had four other juniors in action at the Fairbairn show, with Harry Betteridge, 13, impressing in his skills contest against Tom Dickson (Centurions ABC).

Freddie Kinsella took on Martin McDonagh (Fairbairn) in a 60kg clash, having won a split decision in their first meeting in December – but he was defeated by unanimous verdict this time around.

In another rematch, at 55kg, Dillion McDonagh lost for the first time in an Islington vest, taking two standing eight counts against Umar Khan (Fairbairn) before his corner threw in the towel.

Islington’s Tolga Kesen was also defeated, losing a unanimous decision to Steve McDonagh (Fairbairn) in their 62kg contest.

Ruhel ‘Bob’ Miah lost a split decision to Sam Dawson (Chatham St Mary’s) in their 60kg contest at Five Star ABC, with the Kent southpaw’s long jabs enabling him to edge the verdict.

Two Islington juniors, Patrick McDonagh, 11, (38kg) and 15-year-old Jayven Wilson (69kg), performed well in their respective skills bouts against home fighters Brennan Humm and Lamar Douglas.