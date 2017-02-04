Search

Advanced search

Islington Boxing Club duo victorious at Golden Girls Box Cup in Sweden

15:00 08 February 2017

Victorious Islington BC duo Sunni Torgman (left) and Claudia Wilmot-Smith at the Golden Girls Box Cup

Victorious Islington BC duo Sunni Torgman (left) and Claudia Wilmot-Smith at the Golden Girls Box Cup

Archant

Claudia Wilmot-Smith claimed her first honour in amateur boxing as Islington BC recorded a double success at the Golden Girls Box Cup in Sweden.

Comment

Wilmot-Smith took a unanimous verdict from the five ringside judges in the town of Boras in her Class C Under-60kg final against Aylin Ozcelik (Team Baden Wurttemberg).

Her victory was matched by team-mate Sunni Torgman, who overcame Linda Larsson (IK Ymer) in the Class C Under-57kg final to complete a successful trip for the Hazellville Road club.

Wilmot-Smith, who works as a barrister, said: “I tried to find a way to train around my work schedule, with plenty of early morning runs, late night hill sprints, bag work and shadow [boxing] whenever I could fit it in.

“There were some days when I was working away at 3am and back up at 6am! That was very tiring. But no-one said it would be easy.

“The club’s support has been amazing. I literally couldn’t have done it without the rest of the girls, who were also fantastic – we’ve become even closer after the weekend.”

Wilmot-Smith defeated Anna Jutuila (Helsingin Tarmo) by unanimous decision in her semi-final before making a slow start against Ozcelik the following day.

But the Islington boxer improved in the second round, using her orthodox jab to keep Ozcelik at bay – and she sealed the victory with a combination of clean shots in the closing stages to force a standing eight count.

Torgman, who boxed in a straight final, comfortably won all three rounds as she pressured her opponent on the back foot and worked hard on the inside to secure the verdict.

Islington’s Amy Pu competed in her first four-round bout, losing out on a unanimous decision to Judith Unterlass (Narva BK) in the Class B Under-60kg quarter-final.

Amy Andrew – who is one of 18 Islington boxers pencilled in to appear on the club’s open show tonight (Thursday) – took a unanimous decision in her Class B Under-60kg quarter-final against Rivie McCormack (Dublin Team).

Andrew then produced another strong performance in her semi-final clash with Anette Valtanen (Helsingin Tarmo) and was unlucky to lose a 3-2 split decision.

Islington youngster Kerem Sertten warmed up for the club show with a confident display in his first appearance for almost a year, overcoming home boxer Hamzah Namajee on a Fairbairn ABC show at East Ham Working Men’s Club.

The 13-year-old let his hands go throughout all three rounds to secure a comfortable victory against an older, more experienced opponent.

Islington had four other juniors in action at the Fairbairn show, with Harry Betteridge, 13, impressing in his skills contest against Tom Dickson (Centurions ABC).

Freddie Kinsella took on Martin McDonagh (Fairbairn) in a 60kg clash, having won a split decision in their first meeting in December – but he was defeated by unanimous verdict this time around.

In another rematch, at 55kg, Dillion McDonagh lost for the first time in an Islington vest, taking two standing eight counts against Umar Khan (Fairbairn) before his corner threw in the towel.

Islington’s Tolga Kesen was also defeated, losing a unanimous decision to Steve McDonagh (Fairbairn) in their 62kg contest.

Ruhel ‘Bob’ Miah lost a split decision to Sam Dawson (Chatham St Mary’s) in their 60kg contest at Five Star ABC, with the Kent southpaw’s long jabs enabling him to edge the verdict.

Two Islington juniors, Patrick McDonagh, 11, (38kg) and 15-year-old Jayven Wilson (69kg), performed well in their respective skills bouts against home fighters Brennan Humm and Lamar Douglas.

Keywords: Sweden

Latest Islington Sports News

Islington Boxing Club duo victorious at Golden Girls Box Cup in Sweden

15:00
Victorious Islington BC duo Sunni Torgman (left) and Claudia Wilmot-Smith at the Golden Girls Box Cup

Claudia Wilmot-Smith claimed her first honour in amateur boxing as Islington BC recorded a double success at the Golden Girls Box Cup in Sweden.

Anaconda Swimming Club girls shine at Middlesex Championships

12:43
Anaconda SC's gold medal winner Sadie Goldin with the club's head coach Wayne Lock

Anaconda SC’s Sadie Goldin struck gold and team-mate Alice Bayley won a trio of medals at the Middlesex ASA age group County Championships.

Islington recover from early setback to hammer Haringey

07:25
Islington U11s

Jonnie Gurie’s brace helped to get Islington Under-11s’ campaign back on track as they came from behind to hand neighbours Haringey a 5-1 hammering in the Lester Finch Trophy.

Predictable defeat at Chelsea underlines how Arsenal are stagnating under Arsene Wenger

Mon, 07:11 Ben Kosky
Arsenal substitute Danny Welbeck (left) battles for the ball with Chelsea's Nemanja Matic

There were no celebrations, flamboyant or otherwise, from Cesc Fabregas after his goal had hammered a final nail into Arsenal’s coffin at Stamford Bridge.

Limp Arsenal beaten by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Saturday, February 4, 2017 Ben Kosky
Chelsea's Eden Hazard (centre) scores his side's second goal against Arsenal

Arsenal’s lingering title hopes were all but extinguished as they slumped to a comprehensive 3-1 defeat at the hands of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Islington Boxing Club fighter eager for McDonagh rematch at Tufnell Park show

Thursday, February 2, 2017 Ben Kosky
Islington BC's Mason Smith

Islington BC’s Mason Smith feels he and opponent Martin McDonagh both have much to prove when they clash in an eagerly-awaited rematch next week.

Arsenal lagging behind Premier League rivals on Safe Standing campaign

Thursday, February 2, 2017 Freddie Paxton
Safe standing at Celtic Park

Arsenal are in danger of being left behind in the drive to reintroduce safe standing at top-level football, according to campaigners.

Highgate Harriers achieve best ever result at Southern Cross-country Championships

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Highgate Harriers' Andy Maud

Andy Maud withstood the pressure to lead Highgate Harriers to their second successive victory in the men’s Southern Championships at Parliament Hill Fields.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Predictable defeat at Chelsea underlines how Arsenal are stagnating under Arsene Wenger

Arsenal substitute Danny Welbeck (left) battles for the ball with Chelsea's Nemanja Matic

Anaconda Swimming Club girls shine at Middlesex Championships

Anaconda SC's gold medal winner Sadie Goldin with the club's head coach Wayne Lock

Islington Boxing Club duo victorious at Golden Girls Box Cup in Sweden

Victorious Islington BC duo Sunni Torgman (left) and Claudia Wilmot-Smith at the Golden Girls Box Cup

Islington recover from early setback to hammer Haringey

Islington U11s

Arsenal lagging behind Premier League rivals on Safe Standing campaign

Safe standing at Celtic Park
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now