Search

Advanced search

Islington Boxing Club fighter eager for McDonagh rematch at Tufnell Park show

10:00 02 February 2017

Ben Kosky

Islington BC's Mason Smith

Islington BC's Mason Smith

Dieter Perry

Islington BC’s Mason Smith feels he and opponent Martin McDonagh both have much to prove when they clash in an eagerly-awaited rematch next week.

Comment

Smith, who now trains with the GB Boxing podium potential squad, is back in an Islington vest on Thursday February 9 for the club’s open show at the Boston Arms, Tufnell Park.

The 20-year-old light-welterweight will be up against Rumbles ABC’s McDonagh, who he edged out on a split decision in the England Boxing Elite Championship semi-final nine months ago.

The pair had been due to fight again in October at York Hall, but McDonagh – who is the NABC champion and national title belt holder – pulled out of that bout because of illness.

Smith told the Gazette: “We’ve both wanted a rematch for a long time and I think we’ve both got a lot to prove. I’ve got to show the level that I’m at now with GB.

“I boxed the day before our semi-final in Liverpool and I didn’t feel 100 per cent ready. I didn’t come out of first gear all fight and just stayed at the same level.

“This time I’m hoping I can step it up a few gears. I didn’t perform to my best, but I still won – and he’s got to show he can beat me.

“He’s an awkward southpaw, he’s got a very weird style and I need to adapt to it on fight night. I got a lot of southpaw sparring recently at the GB training camp in Spain and hopefully that’ll come in useful.

“I’ve boxed at the Boston Arms five or six times – that was always the venue for home shows with my old club Finchley, so boxing there will definitely feel like home.”

Smith’s GB selection will limit his involvement at domestic level, so his availability for the Boston Arms show is a bonus for the Hazellville Road club.

Islington’s competition secretary Reggie Hagland said: “I feel this is the contest that our supporters and the amateur boxing community are going to be most excited to see on the night.

“If it’s as close and competitive as the last time they met, we’ll be in for a treat.”

The show includes several other senior contests, with Islington’s Troy Smart taking on national development semi-finalist Chris McKenzie (London Community) at 56kg.

Amy Andrew faces Cheltenham KO’s Leanne Blecher in a 57kg match-up, while Borys Feldman (68kg), Chris Onwuegbusi (75kg), Yaser Al-Ghena (70kg) and Jiyan Oguz (57kg) will all feature.

Judah Meade, 17, is set for his amateur debut at 58kg, along with Masood Abdulah (61kg). The club also hope to have up to a dozen of their junior boxers in action.

Those include Freddie Kinsella (60kg), Dillion McDonagh (55kg), Jayven Wilson (69kg), Ruhel ‘Bob’ Miah (60kg) and Kerem Sertten (34kg).

Doors open at 6.30pm, with boxing due to begin at 8pm, and tickets for the show, priced at £15 (adults) and £5 (16 and under) are available in advance from the Hazellville Road gym.

Alternatively, call events manager Mick Doherty on 07921 724 601 or email ibcmc@hotmail.com

Keywords: United Kingdom Spain Liverpool Boston London

Latest Islington Sports News

Islington Boxing Club fighter eager for McDonagh rematch at Tufnell Park show

Yesterday, 10:00 Ben Kosky
Islington BC's Mason Smith

Islington BC’s Mason Smith feels he and opponent Martin McDonagh both have much to prove when they clash in an eagerly-awaited rematch next week.

Arsenal lagging behind Premier League rivals on Safe Standing campaign

Yesterday, 07:29 Freddie Paxton
Safe standing at Celtic Park

Arsenal are in danger of being left behind in the drive to reintroduce safe standing at top-level football, according to campaigners.

Highgate Harriers achieve best ever result at Southern Cross-country Championships

Wed, 16:50
Highgate Harriers' Andy Maud

Andy Maud withstood the pressure to lead Highgate Harriers to their second successive victory in the men’s Southern Championships at Parliament Hill Fields.

Riviera defeat South London Sharks in Jack Walpole Cup

Wed, 16:34
Action from the Hackney & Leyton League as FC Stepney (white) beat Eagle 4-1. Pic: Dave Simpson/TGS Photo

Igli Gjata scored twice as Riviera beat South London Sharks 3-2 to book their place in the next round of the Jack Walpole Cup.

Islington side edge London Pulse in hard-fought league clash

Wed, 13:46
Access2Sports U12s

Brothers Joshua and Jordan Dawes gave Access2Sports Under-12s the edge as they held off London Pulse to secure a 34-28 victory in the Community Basketball League.

Arsenal failings resurface in washout against Watford

Wed, 10:56 Alex Bellotti
Alexis Sanchez tussles with Watford's Sebastian Prodl during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat on Tuesday

On the way home from a wet Tuesday night in Islington, travelling Gooners were delayed because of a drainage problem off Holloway Road.

Arsenal title chances damaged by home defeat to Watford

Tue, 21:51 Joe Nelson
The anguish shows on the faces of Arsenal players (l-r) Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal after they concede the opening goal against Watford

Arsenal crashed to a lacklustre 2-1 defeat at the hands of Watford to dent their Premier League title hopes.

The Rewind opinion column – what we learned from Southampton v Arsenal

Mon, 18:59 Layth Yousif
Arsenal's Danny Welbeck appaluds supporters as he is substituted during the Emirates FA Cup, fourth round match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Read our Rewind opinion column as our man at the match Layth Yousif shares his observations on Arsenal’s rout of Southampton

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Arsenal lagging behind Premier League rivals on Safe Standing campaign

Safe standing at Celtic Park

Arsenal title chances damaged by home defeat to Watford

The anguish shows on the faces of Arsenal players (l-r) Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal after they concede the opening goal against Watford

Arsenal failings resurface in washout against Watford

Alexis Sanchez tussles with Watford's Sebastian Prodl during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat on Tuesday

The Rewind opinion column – what we learned from Southampton v Arsenal

Arsenal's Danny Welbeck appaluds supporters as he is substituted during the Emirates FA Cup, fourth round match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Islington Boxing Club fighter eager for McDonagh rematch at Tufnell Park show

Islington BC's Mason Smith
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now