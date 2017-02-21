Search

Islington Boxing Club hand out end of school term awards

15:46 21 February 2017

Islington Boxing Club's Thursday infant class

Islington Boxing Club's Thursday infant class

Archant

Kaine Khan and Daragh Murray took home the top honours when Islington Boxing Club handed out their annual end of school term awards for the infant classes.

Leon Flanagan and Kaine Khan were named most improved boxer and best boxer of the term in Islington Boxing Club's Tuesday infant classLeon Flanagan and Kaine Khan were named most improved boxer and best boxer of the term in Islington Boxing Club's Tuesday infant class

The classes are for children aged five to eight and are held weekly at the Hazellville Road gym and have expanded to include groups on both a Tuesday and a Thursday.

Khan was named best boxer of the term among the Tuesday group with Leon Flanagan in only his second term with IBC taking the most improved award.

Murray, who is the son of former IBC boxer and coach Chris ‘Chic’ Murray, won the best boxer for the Thursday class with Joseph Higham the most improved.

Khan, Murray and Higham were also awarded with gold medals along with Francis Barrett, Jaycee Stewart-McLeod, Callum McCann, Joshua McCann, Keyaan Miah, Benjamin Wotten, Kerim Kina, Leo Batson, Adem Sertten, Sami Sertten, Frank Palmer, Julius Tait, Henry Wickham, Harry Power, Robyn Bond, O’Shea Campbell, Zachery Trumbridge and Erza Worrell who have all been in the classes for three or more school terms.

Islington Boxing Club's Tuesday infant classIslington Boxing Club's Tuesday infant class

Silver medals went to second termers Maddox Pommells, David Sebastin Patacies, Eesa Abdar-Rahman, Nicolas Murilo, Jahvan Kiggath-Kindomba, Harry Franklin, Ronnie Page, Leon Flanagan, Grayson-Roc Phelan, Jayden Henok, Kian Farrell, Waleed Abbairahim, Bleau Tucker, George Simcox, Fabian Rychlewski, Nathan Rychlewski, Chace Harrison, Drin Berisha, Charlie Tumbridge and Dillon Schiavo.

There were bronze medals awarded to Oliver Joyce, Kadie Mahmut Cinko, Kyan Burnett-Charles, Kairo Burnett-Charles, James Connolly, Mark Mullingan-Croy, Jaziah Dragon, Jack Dunford, Cassian Campbell, Bora Berisha and Jack Ellis-Neate who all completed their first term with the club and all showed good progression.

Keywords: Islington Boxing Club

