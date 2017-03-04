Islington Boxing Club host successful charity boxing dinner

A charity boxing night hosted by Islington Boxing Club, which saw nine bouts featuring a home boxer, has been declared a success.

The ‘Hire A Hero’ charity boxing show, held at the Wellington Barracks, St James’s, raised £35,000 and entertained the crowd with 10 bouts.

Islington’s Reggie Hagland said: “The show was a great success and Islington Boxing Club were pleased to be a part of it.

“The organisers and those in attendance commented on how good the standard of boxing was and will be working alongside our club again in the near future.”

The opening contest was a youth bout between Ruhel ‘Bob’ Miah (Islington, 60kgs) who lost on a unanimous decision to Hoddesdon’s Harry Dickson despite taking the first round with his higher work rate.

Sunni Torgman (58kgs) extended her unbeaten amateur boxing record in her third contest but didn’t have it all her own way against Thetford Town’s Roni Dean, who was boxing for the first time in two years.

It needed a strong final round to bring the first home win of the night.

Slavisa Gegic (70kgs) also extended his unbeaten amateur boxing record with a fifth success. He won a unanimous decision against Andrea Licitina (All Stars ABC) in a confident performance.

Jiyan Oguz (58kgs) lost on a split decision against Toby Clayton (Aylesham ABC) in a close contest who both had their successes in all 3 rounds.

Masood Abdualh (60kgs) was in the ring for just over a minute before the referee stopped his opponent, Shane Peacock, from Hoddesdon BA. It was the second stoppage in two contests for the Islington boxer.

Abdualh went onto box 24 hours later on a London Boxing development show held at Tottenham Sports Centre against Gkazianis Antreas (Stonebridge ABC).

And it was another dominating performance from the lightweight, who used good foot movement to avoid attacks from the Stonebridge boxer and landed shots to the head & body at will.

A stnading eight count for Antreas saw the Islington man to a unanimous decision.

A big last round gave Mo Gharib (62kgs) a split decision victory over Sam Webster of the Army, and hopefuly good preparation for his entry into the Senior Elite Championships later this month.

Jerome Campbell (60kgs) lost a unanimous decision against Connor Marsden (Surbuton ABC) as did Oran Keddle (64kgs) who was defeated by Elliot Whale (Nemesis ABC).

The last contest of the night saw Lamin Conteh (70kgs) get back to winning ways with a split victory over Peter Love (Army).

After a close first two rounds, Conteh finished strong in the last round with the referee giving Love a standing eight count.

The only bout not to feature an Islington boxer saw Louie Lynn of Nemesis ABC beat former Welsh national champion Kyle Morrison (Army) on a unanimous decision.

Elsewhere there was a mixed weekend for the club.

Connor Daly (50kgs) boxed against Henry Collins (Sporting Ring) as a support bout on the Southern Counties Junior & Cadet Championship show held at Sporting Ring ABC. Daly took control of the contest from the first round until the end to take a unanimous decision.

But it was a mixed night for IBC senior boxers, Scott Smart and Borys Feldman who both competed on St Osyth’s ABC first show held at the Orchards Holiday Park, Point Clear.

First up was Smart (56kgs) who boxed Connor Holloway (Attenborough ABC) but he never got going during the contest despite landing some clean shots in rounds two and three and lost to a unanimous decision.

Borys Feldman lived up to his name of ‘Split’ by defeating home boxer Anton Baldock (St Oysth’s ABC) on such a decision.

After conceding the first round, Feldman came back in the second round after a slow start and picked up his work rate once again to take the final round.

On Sunday, Islington Boxing Club had members of its Junior Competitive Squad take part in ‘inter club sparring’ at Dagenham ABC.

Patrick McDonagh (age 11), Rishon John-Aryee (10), Alfie Suksiri (nine), Cinnan Campbell (eight), Ashref Sabir (14), Liam Byrne (11), O’Shea Campbell (six), and Arlando Mrizaj (15).