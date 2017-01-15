Search

Islington Boxing Club juniors join sparring session at new-look Lion ABC gym

17:00 18 January 2017

Islington BC's youngsters with their coaches at the Lion ABC sparring session

Islington BC's youngsters with their coaches at the Lion ABC sparring session

Archant

A group of Islington BC youngsters were given first use of the new facilities in the revamped gym at neighbouring Lion ABC, Hoxton.

Lion hosted a sparring session at their Pitfield Street base, with members of the Islington infants and junior competitive sections joining fighters from Dagenham ABC, West Ham Boys ABC and Malta-based Browns BA.

Harry Betteridge, 13, was the oldest boxer in the Islington group, which included 11-year-old Patrick McDonagh, Rishon John, 10, and nine-year-old Ryver Batson.

The squad was completed by eight-year-old Cianan Campbell, Ezra Worrell, Leo Flanagan and Daragh Murray (all seven) and Sami Sertten, Kaine Khan, Zac Tumbridge and O’Shea Campbell (all six).

“The kids and the coaches were very excited about the event – they all put up a good performance, with many of them taking part in sparring for the first time outside of Islington and some for the second time,” said Islington club manager Reggie Hagland.

“They all gained valuable experience which will build them up for the future and hopefully one day they’ll box for the club in a competitive contest.”

Lion are holding a club show to mark the opening of their new-look gym on Saturday January 28 – with the London Youth Championships (North East division) also taking place from 5.15pm.

The London semi-finals take place at the same venue the following day, with the finals scheduled for February 5 in Harold Hill.

Islington’s Amy Broadhurst collected her 14th national title without a punch being thrown on her return to her native Dundalk.

Broadhurst – who won 13 Irish championships before her switch to Islington – entered the lightweight section in the All-Ireland Under-23 Championships.

With no other entrants, the Islington boxer was awarded the title on a walkover.

She will now compete in the Irish elite senior championships for the first time before returning to London.

