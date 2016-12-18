Islington Boxing Club reward youngsters for hard work

Islington BC's Zachary Tumbridge Archant

Zachary Tumbridge and Keyaan Miah took top honours when Islington BC handed out the end of term awards at their infants’ classes.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The weekly programme for five to eight-year-olds at the Hazellville Road gym has expanded this term, with classes now held on both Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Tumbridge was named boxer of the term among the Thursday group, with Ezra Worrell taking the most improved boxer award. Miah and Francis Barrett won those respective honours in the Tuesday group.

All four were also awarded gold medals, along with Frank Palmer, Henry Wickham, Harry Power, O’Shea Campbell, Jaycee Stewart-McLeod, Callum McCann, Joshua McCann and Leo Batson.

ilver medals went to Adem Sertten, Sami Sertten, Joseph Higham, Robyn Bond, Maddox Pommells, Benjamin Wotten, Kaine Khan and Kerim Kina.

There were bronze medals for Eesa Abdar-Rahman, Nicolas Murlino, Jahvani Kiggath-Kindomba, Ronnie Page, Leon Flanagan, Grayson Roc-Phelan, Bleau Tucker, George Simcox, Chace Harrison, Fabian Rychlewski, Nataw Rychlewski, Drin Berisha and Dillion Schiavo.