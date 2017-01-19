Islington Boxing Club’s travelling Aussie fires out first-round stoppage on her debut

Islington BC's Sunni Torgman Archant

It’s fair to say North Woolwich might not have been top of Sunni Torgman’s must-see list when she decided to go travelling around Europe.

But the 27-year-old Australian was more than happy to find herself at the Fight for Peace gym on Saturday – where she made an explosive debut for Islington BC.

Torgman demolished her opponent and fellow debutant, West Ham BC’s Na Alirobleh, inside the opening round of their 57kg contest, becoming one of four Islington boxers to taste victory on the show.

Now she can look forward to travelling a little further afield as part of the Hazellville Road club’s squad for the Golden Girls Box Cup, which takes place in Sweden at the beginning of February.

“I was meant to fight a couple of months ago but unfortunately the girl pulled out at the last minute,” Torgman told the Gazette. “The nerves leading up to this contest almost brought me to tears.

“I ended up boxing for 10 seconds before chasing my opponent down and throwing everything but the kitchen sink, hoping I was landing as many punches as possible. I was boxing on pure adrenaline.

“Even though I made plenty of mistakes, I couldn’t be any happier in being able to get my first win on my debut. It was great preparation for the Golden Girls Box Cup.

“I wanted to see Europe and have a bit of a look around and this is the great thing about a club like Islington – you get to travel and box and those are my two favourite things!”

Torgman, who works as a personal trainer in King’s Cross, arrived in the UK 18 months ago via Thailand, where she had developed an interest in Muay Thai kickboxing.

She sought out a boxing club in London, eventually settling on Islington, where she now trains regularly as well as leading a weekly boxing-style fitness session for women.

“I did a month of training when I was in Thailand,” Torgman recalled. “Then I decided that, instead of getting hit with eight things I would rather get hit with two – knees and elbows are not fun!

“So when I rocked up in London I wanted to box. London is like the Mecca of boxing, with a club every two square miles or something.

“I went to loads of clubs and they were good, but I loved the coaching at Islington and how technical it was. I felt like they really cared and wanted you to succeed.

“When a bunch of girls come here to do squad training, a lot of them are used to being the only girl at their club, so it’s good because at Islington we’ve got the numbers and we get lots of sparring.

“It’s a good mix and we’re very team-spirited. We all help each other out and cry on each other’s shoulders when we eat too much and get scared about making the weight!”

Torgman wasted no time on her debut, firing off clean left and right punches, and her opponent took two standing counts before the referee halted the contest.

Meanwhile, Islington’s Jiyan Oguz returned to the ring for the first time since his defeat in the London Development Championship final, displaying a good range of combinations to take a unanimous decision against Bradley Stone (West Ham) at 58kg.

Jerome Campbell, a national Development Championship finalist, was a clear winner by unanimous decision in his 61kg clash with West Ham’s Alfie Haven – and Inder Bassi completed the victorious Islington quartet, overcoming West Ham’s highly-rated welterweight Jonathan Francois, who represented Grenada at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, by unanimous verdict.

However, there was disappointment for Yaser Al-Ghena, who lost a tight contest to Myles Cousins (West Ham) on a unanimous decision.

Patrick McDonagh, 11, completed his fourth skills bout against B Belcher (Bexhill ABC).