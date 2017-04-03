Islington Boxing Club welcome three newly qualified coaches

Islington Boxing Club's three newly-qualified coaches, Mason Smith, Zowie Campbell and Scott Smart. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND Archant

Islington Boxing Club have added three new coaches to their roster.

Zowie Campbell, Mason Smith and Scott Smart have all been awarded their England Boxing Level One Assistant Coaches badge after passing a course held at Fight For Peace, Woolwich, with flying colours.

Campbell previously trained at the club some years ago and got back into boxing when two of his sons joined the club’s infant boxing class, set-up in November 2015.

He said: “I’m really enjoying coaching. I’ve tried to become a coach for years and am grateful for the opportunity that IBC have given me.

“Hopefully myself and the other coaches are able to help produce many national champions in years to come.”

Smart and Smith are still competitive boxers for Islington and are amongst a few who have been encouraged to get their coaching badges in the last couple of years. Both boxers coach the younger members of the club.

“I’m happy to pass on my knowledge on whether that is to the infants, academy, recreational or competitive squads,” said Smart.

“My plan once I hang up the gloves for good is to coach at Islington for the long term like my coaches Jerry Mitchell and John ‘JR’ Richards who have been at IBC for 30 years each.”

Smith said: “My Dad is a coach at the club and a natural step after finishing competing in boxing is coaching.

“I’m really enjoying my involvement and Islington Boxing Club have given me great encouragement to keep going forward in and out of the ring.”

In addition to those three, Troy Smart, who passed his level one a year ago, has opted to volunteer and help the junior competitive squad. He will assist coaches Paul Stahl, Barry Healy, Tony Lucas and Campbell.

Club manager Reggie Hagland said: “We welcome Troy with open arms to the junior competitive squad as the more help we can get, the better. The numbers are starting to increase as boxers are getting promoted to the junior squad from our academy classes.

“Troy has said he’s packing up boxing and instead will coach junior boxers - we think he’ll compete again soon after a short break.”