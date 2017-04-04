Search

Lamin Conteh heading to national stage after winning the London Elite title

PUBLISHED: 11:46 04 April 2017

Islington Boxing Club's Lamin Conteh with his London Elite title belt. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND

Islington Boxing Club's Lamin Conteh with his London Elite title belt. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND

Archant

Lamin Conteh won his first London Elite title at Harrow Leisure Centre as he defeated Myles Cousins of West Ham ABC on a split decision.

Conteh has come a long way since defeat in the London Development Championship finals in October earlier in the season.

He has stepped up in level and is now boxing against some of the best in the country.

The 69kg welterweight had a point taken off him early in the opening round from the referee for a low blow.

But despite the setback the Islington man had a positive first round landing the cleaner punches to head and body.

It was much the same in the second round with Conteh starting to take control and although Cousins came back strongly in the last round, it was Conteh who had his arm raised as winner.

He now faces Jack Rafferty of Centurions ABC on Saturday in the national pre-quarter-finals at The Dome, Doncaster.

Mason Smith (60kg lightweight), Amy Broadhurst (60kg lightweight) and Cherrelle Brown (64kg light-welterweight) are also still left in the championships and will begin their campaign on Friday, April 21, at Brentwood Leisure Centre.

However team mate Darren Ballinger’s run in the championships was ended by Jack Brooker of Northolt ABC in the 60kg lightweight final.

Ballinger had an aggressive opening round against the slow-starting Brooker and opted to stay on the front foot throughout most of the contest, landing shots mainly to the head.

Brooker, however, changed his tactics in the second round and was having success with his counter-punches to level the contest.

And in the last round, Brooker, who is also a member of the GB Podium Potential team, outworked Ballinger to take a unanimous decision.

