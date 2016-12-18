Search

Lion ABC boxer dedicates national championship to his mum’s memory

16:55 14 December 2016

Ben Kosky

Lion ABC's Amo Singh is a national NABGC champion

Archant

Lion ABC teenager Amo Singh became a national champion on Sunday – and immediately dedicated his title success to his late mother.

The 16-year-old outpointed Kyle Mason from Kings Heath ABC in the Class B Under-42kg final at the NABGC Championships, securing the Hoxton club’s first national title in three years.

He was cheered on at the final in Bristol by his dad Jay Singh, an ex-amateur boxer, and younger brother Ram, who also represents Lion – as does elder sibling Kris.

Proud Jay, who lives in Queensbridge Road, told the Gazette that his son had dedicated the victory to the memory of his mother, Ranjit Kaur, who passed away five years ago following a battle with cancer.

“She was an inspiration to him,” said Jay, who ran the London Marathon for the World Cancer Research Fund in 2014. “I was the one who boxed but she watched the sport and encouraged the boys to get into it.

“This is the best year Amo’s ever had. He was quite relaxed in the final –he took it in his stride and controlled it from the beginning, waiting for the counter.

“Ram’s clucking now – he wants his own title! When you know someone next door who’s won it, or your brother, you believe you can do it yourself.

“Hopefully it also spurs on the other boys at Lion and there can be better times ahead for the club. They’re a lovely bunch of lads and there’s great camaraderie.

“Also a special thanks to their head coach, Amo’s trainer Steve Walters – he’d been unwell leading up to the final, but I think this made him feel better!”

The Lion boxer had been given a bye to the final, but he displayed no signs of ring rust as his extra mobility and hand speed gave him the advantage against his opponent.

Mason had blood coming from his nose at the end of the first round and the Londoner’s two and three-punch combinations provided no respite as the judges gave him a unanimous decision.

Amo, a GCSE student at Bridge Academy, Haggerston, has now won 21 of his 28 fights to date and is Lion’s first national champion since Zak Farrugia’s national senior novices title in 2013.

After a short break for the festive season, he will begin preparing for the national youth championships in the new year, which involves stepping up to contests of three three-minute rounds.

Jay added: “The competition starts in January, so he’s got to be light on the turkey! You want them to be active and to get as much sparring as they can.

“It’s still early days but he’s definitely going in the right direction and this has flagged up what he can do.”

