Search

Advanced search

Lion ABC teenager looking forward to professional debut

12:00 12 January 2017

Ben Kosky

Billy Underwood in action for Lion ABC at the Haringey Box Cup

Billy Underwood in action for Lion ABC at the Haringey Box Cup

Archant

Teenager Billy Underwood is content to bide his time as he prepares to take his professional bow at York Hall next month.

Comment

The 19-year-old middleweight from Islington, previously a successful amateur with Lion ABC, will fight over four rounds on a February 11 Dove Box Promotions show.

Underwood, who was a national quarter-finalist and silver medallist at the Haringey Box Cup, had originally intended to turn over more than a year ago.

But he was persuaded by others – including his new manager, Alfie Warren, to remain in the amateur ranks a little longer – and the teenager is grateful for that.

“I was willing to go pro as soon as I turned 18,” Underwood told the Gazette. “I felt I’d boxed everyone I could at my weight and the one above and participated in every competition I could.

“When I was training I started mixing with the pros, getting some good sparring with people like Georgie Kean, Ohara Davies and Joe Pigford, and I was really motivated to turn over.

“I’ve known Alfie a long time and he told me I should take another year. It’s probably a good thing because I’ve grown into the weight, I feel comfortable with it and my strength’s come on a lot more.

“Sparring with the pros has shown me what’s coming, it showed me not to rush – and I’m still not going to rush now.

“In the short term it’s just about learning the trade, getting the rounds in and gaining experience. If you keep winning, you’ll get yourself in the right position to win titles.”

Underwood won his Haringey Box Cup medal as a welterweight before stepping up to middleweight for his tilt at the National Association of Boys and Girls’ Clubs Championship.

That brought him a London title and a place in the national quarter-finals, but Underwood – who now trains at West Ham with Harry Andrews – is aiming to box at light-middleweight in the long term.

And he would one day love to follow in the footsteps of another boxer – and fellow redhead – who has proved his world-class credentials at all three of those weights, Mexican star Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

“Canelo is someone I watch all the time – and everyone at the gym calls me that as well!” added Underwood. “I try and base my movement on him – if I could do half the stuff he does I’d be very happy.”

For tickets to see Underwood in action on February 11, call 07392 851 166.

Keywords: London

Latest Islington Sports News

Lion ABC teenager looking forward to professional debut

12:00 Ben Kosky
Billy Underwood in action for Lion ABC at the Haringey Box Cup

Teenager Billy Underwood is content to bide his time as he prepares to take his professional bow at York Hall next month.

Highfield knock Riviera out of cup after penalty shoot-out

07:30
Shakespeare (red/blue) defeated FC Niva 3-0 in the Albert Daniels Cup. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Oraldo Kola’s hat-trick was not enough to prevent Riviera from crashing out of the Albert Daniels Cup on penalties against Highfield.

Swansea City v Arsenal: your best bets

07:15
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the 3-2 win over Swansea

On paper, Saturday’s Premier League clash between the Gunners and Swansea at the Liberty Stadium has ‘away win’ written all over it.

Teenage runner leads Highgate team to success at Middlesex Championships

Yesterday, 15:40
Highgate Harriers' Terry Fawden. Pic: Dieter Perry

Teenage runner Terry Fawden led Highgate Harriers’ Under-20 men’s team to a comfortable victory in the Middlesex Championships at Hillingdon House Farm.

Islington boys beat Tower Hamlets to secure semi-final place

Yesterday, 12:51
Islington U11s are through to the semi-finals of the Kay Trophy

Stephane Mgbada scored twice as Islington Under-11s recovered from a slow start to book their Kay Trophy semi-final place with a commanding 4-0 victory against Tower Hamlets.

Anaconda Swimming Club climb to sixth place in national league

Yesterday, 11:21
Anaconda Swimming Club captains Elena Dewhurst and Tommy Donovan with the club's National Arena League award

Anaconda SC boys’ captain Tommy Donovan recorded two victories in the final round of the National Arena League to help secure a sixth-place finish.

Arsenal’s latest late escape against Preston can’t disguise their shortcomings

Mon, 07:15 Ed Skingsley
Aaron Ramsey (left) scores Arsenal's equaliser in their 2-1 win at Preston North End

Those Gooners dragged out of Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium feet first, with dazed smile and in the early stages of delirium after the late three-goal burst that scraped a draw, must have hoped for a much improved performance at Preston.

Why Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe is a strong candidate to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager

Thursday, January 5, 2017 Layth Yousif
AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe

Eight years ago this month Bournemouth appointed a 32-year-old Eddie Howe as manager. Five months later he saved the Cherries from relegation from the Football League – after starting the season on minus 17 points.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

National champion Daniel Dubois joins the Islington Boxing Club family

Islington Boxing Club siblings (left to right) Daniel, Jadene, Caroline and Prince Dubois

Swansea City v Arsenal: your best bets

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the 3-2 win over Swansea

Arsenal Ladies stalwart awarded MBE for services to women’s football

Arsenal Ladies' Alex Scott (left) with manager Pedro Martinez Losa and team-mate Kelly Smith after their 2016 Women's FA Cup Final victory at Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal’s latest late escape against Preston can’t disguise their shortcomings

Aaron Ramsey (left) scores Arsenal's equaliser in their 2-1 win at Preston North End

Stephenson hits hat-trick in Islington & Camden victory against Tower Hamlets

Islington & Camden Under-14s
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now