Search

Advanced search

Medals and trophies for Islington Boxing Club’s infant classes

PUBLISHED: 08:37 04 April 2017 | UPDATED: 08:37 04 April 2017

Coaches Amy Andrew, Troy Smart, Scott Smart and Mason Smith with Leo Batson who was named most improved boxer from Islington Boxing Club's infant classes Tuesday group. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND

Coaches Amy Andrew, Troy Smart, Scott Smart and Mason Smith with Leo Batson who was named most improved boxer from Islington Boxing Club's infant classes Tuesday group. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND

Archant

Islington Boxing Club handed out medals and trophies for their bi-annual end-of-school term presentation for their infant boxing classes for five to eight-year-olds.

Comment
Dillon Schiavo with his most improved boxer award from Islington Boxing Club's infant classes Thursday group. Picture: REGGIE HAGLANDDillon Schiavo with his most improved boxer award from Islington Boxing Club's infant classes Thursday group. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND

Tyrece Cosgrove was the only bronze medallist in the Tuesday class whilst Zara Edwards was handed a bronze medal in the Thursday evening group. Both completed their first term with the club.

Silver medals are for those that have been in the infants class for two terms.

They were given to Oliver Smith-Joyce, Jack Dunford, Kadir Mahmut Cinko, James Connolly, Kyan and Kario Burnett-Charles and Mark Mullingan-Croy from the Tuesday group and Cassian Campbell and Jack Ellis-Neate from the Thursday group.

Tuesday group gold medallists were Maddox Pommells, Jaycee Stewart-McLeod, Jaziah Dragon, Joshua McCann, Keyaan Miah, Benjamin Wotten, Kaine Khan, David Sebastian Patacies, Eesa Abdar-Rahman, Kerim Kina, Nicolas Murilo, Jahvani Kiggath-Kindomba, Ronnie Page, Leo Batson, Leon Flanagan, Grayson-Roc Phelan, Jayden Henok and Sayiver Maragh.

Leon Flanagan, seen with his coaches, picked up the best boxer of the term award from Islington Boxing Club's infant classes Tuesday group. Picture: REGGIE HAGLANDLeon Flanagan, seen with his coaches, picked up the best boxer of the term award from Islington Boxing Club's infant classes Tuesday group. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND

And the gold medallists from the Thursday group were Adem and Sami Serrten, Julius Tait, Joseph Higham, Kian Farrell, Daragh Murray, Harry Power, Bleau Tucker, George Simcox, Fabian and Nathan Rychlewski, Chace Harrison, O’Shea Campbell, Zachery and Charlie Tumbridge, Ezra Worrell and Dillon Schiavo.

The ‘most improved boxer of the term’ for the Tuesday class went to Leo Batson,

The ‘best boxer of the term’ was awarded to Leon Flanagan who followed up the success of his most improved boxer in the previous term by claiming the top prize.

Club manager Reggie Hagland said: “He’s putting in a great effort in all the classes and has already been involved in a couple of inter-club sparring events recently. Hopefully one to watch out for.”

Julius Tait with his best boxer of the term award from Islington Boxing Club's infant classes Thursday group. Picture: REGGIE HAGLANDJulius Tait with his best boxer of the term award from Islington Boxing Club's infant classes Thursday group. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND

The ‘most improved boxer of the term’ for the Thursday group was awarded to Dillon Schiavo whilst Julius Tait, who has previously been very close on a few occasions, finally claimed ‘best boxer of the term’.

He is one of the few original participants from the first ever class in 2015 and Hagland said: “Julius stood out the most during sparring in the last class. He seems to be very confident again and hopefully he can go further on from here.”

IBC have announced that due to an influx of infants joining the club, they will now run the classes on an extra evening a week.

The classes, which include basics to boxing, skipping, pad work and sparring, will start from Wednesday, April 19 between 4:30pm and 5:30pm.

There are a maximum of 24 children per class and a waiting list may apply for new applicants.

Infants can only participate in one class per week and the classes take place during school term-time only.

All term fees must be paid in advance to avoid risk of losing place.

For more information contact Reggie Hagland on 07786 080 885.

Keywords: Islington Boxing Club

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Sports News

Defiant Wenger insists Arsenal can make top four after victory over West Ham

Yesterday, 23:07 Layth Yousif at the Emirates

A defiant Arsene Wenger insisted Arsenal can finish in the top four after easing past West Ham 3-0 to register their first win in nearly two months tonight at the Emirates.

Arsenal defeat West Ham 3-0 to notch first league win in nearly two months

Yesterday, 21:37 Layth Yousif

Arsenal won their first Premier League match for nearly two months as they defeated West Ham 3-0 at the Emirates tonight.

Bilic: Wenger’s willingness to continue is based on belief

Yesterday, 18:00 George Sessions

Hammers manager admires self-belief of Frenchmen and for sticking to his philosophy during the bad times

Layth Yousif’s latest Rewind Column on Arsenal

Yesterday, 17:12 Layth Yousif

Read Layth Yousif’s latest Rewind column as he discusses Hector Bellerin’s attitude, the brilliant BT documentary ‘Rocky and Wrighty’ and the fact current players need to understand the ethos of ‘Remember Who You Represent’ – and his views on people who didn’t applaud the late, great David ‘Rocky’ Rocastle’s memory.

Wenger does not have top-four target

Yesterday, 09:15

Arsenal boss discusses Champions League chase

Young duo get summer contracts with Middlesex

Tue, 21:00 Neil Metcalfe

Middlesex Cricket have announced that Tom Lace and Arthur Godsal have signed summer contracts with the club.

Mo Gharib back on the horse and back on the winning trail

Tue, 16:30 Neil Metcalfe

Islington Boxing Club’s Mo Gharib got back to winning ways on Saturday defeating Dennis Wahome of IQ Boxing on an All Stars ABC show held at their gym in Harrow Road.

Lamin Conteh heading to national stage after winning the London Elite title

Tue, 11:46 Neil Metcalfe

Lamin Conteh won his first London Elite title at Harrow Leisure Centre as he defeated Myles Cousins of West Ham ABC on a split decision.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Islington Boxing Club welcome three newly qualified coaches

Mo Gharib back on the horse and back on the winning trail

Arsenal coach is Premier League Kicks Hero

Layth Yousif’s latest Rewind Column on Arsenal

Wenger does not have top-four target

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now