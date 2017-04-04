Medals and trophies for Islington Boxing Club’s infant classes

Coaches Amy Andrew, Troy Smart, Scott Smart and Mason Smith with Leo Batson who was named most improved boxer from Islington Boxing Club's infant classes Tuesday group. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND Archant

Islington Boxing Club handed out medals and trophies for their bi-annual end-of-school term presentation for their infant boxing classes for five to eight-year-olds.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dillon Schiavo with his most improved boxer award from Islington Boxing Club's infant classes Thursday group. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND Dillon Schiavo with his most improved boxer award from Islington Boxing Club's infant classes Thursday group. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND

Tyrece Cosgrove was the only bronze medallist in the Tuesday class whilst Zara Edwards was handed a bronze medal in the Thursday evening group. Both completed their first term with the club.

Silver medals are for those that have been in the infants class for two terms.

They were given to Oliver Smith-Joyce, Jack Dunford, Kadir Mahmut Cinko, James Connolly, Kyan and Kario Burnett-Charles and Mark Mullingan-Croy from the Tuesday group and Cassian Campbell and Jack Ellis-Neate from the Thursday group.

Tuesday group gold medallists were Maddox Pommells, Jaycee Stewart-McLeod, Jaziah Dragon, Joshua McCann, Keyaan Miah, Benjamin Wotten, Kaine Khan, David Sebastian Patacies, Eesa Abdar-Rahman, Kerim Kina, Nicolas Murilo, Jahvani Kiggath-Kindomba, Ronnie Page, Leo Batson, Leon Flanagan, Grayson-Roc Phelan, Jayden Henok and Sayiver Maragh.

Leon Flanagan, seen with his coaches, picked up the best boxer of the term award from Islington Boxing Club's infant classes Tuesday group. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND Leon Flanagan, seen with his coaches, picked up the best boxer of the term award from Islington Boxing Club's infant classes Tuesday group. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND

And the gold medallists from the Thursday group were Adem and Sami Serrten, Julius Tait, Joseph Higham, Kian Farrell, Daragh Murray, Harry Power, Bleau Tucker, George Simcox, Fabian and Nathan Rychlewski, Chace Harrison, O’Shea Campbell, Zachery and Charlie Tumbridge, Ezra Worrell and Dillon Schiavo.

The ‘most improved boxer of the term’ for the Tuesday class went to Leo Batson,

The ‘best boxer of the term’ was awarded to Leon Flanagan who followed up the success of his most improved boxer in the previous term by claiming the top prize.

Club manager Reggie Hagland said: “He’s putting in a great effort in all the classes and has already been involved in a couple of inter-club sparring events recently. Hopefully one to watch out for.”

Julius Tait with his best boxer of the term award from Islington Boxing Club's infant classes Thursday group. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND Julius Tait with his best boxer of the term award from Islington Boxing Club's infant classes Thursday group. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND

The ‘most improved boxer of the term’ for the Thursday group was awarded to Dillon Schiavo whilst Julius Tait, who has previously been very close on a few occasions, finally claimed ‘best boxer of the term’.

He is one of the few original participants from the first ever class in 2015 and Hagland said: “Julius stood out the most during sparring in the last class. He seems to be very confident again and hopefully he can go further on from here.”

IBC have announced that due to an influx of infants joining the club, they will now run the classes on an extra evening a week.

The classes, which include basics to boxing, skipping, pad work and sparring, will start from Wednesday, April 19 between 4:30pm and 5:30pm.

There are a maximum of 24 children per class and a waiting list may apply for new applicants.

Infants can only participate in one class per week and the classes take place during school term-time only.

All term fees must be paid in advance to avoid risk of losing place.

For more information contact Reggie Hagland on 07786 080 885.