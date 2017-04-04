Mo Gharib back on the horse and back on the winning trail

Mo Gharib of Islington Boxing Club with trainers Darren Smith and Mason Smith. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND Archant

Islington Boxing Club’s Mo Gharib got back to winning ways on Saturday defeating Dennis Wahome of IQ Boxing on an All Stars ABC show held at their gym in Harrow Road.

Both lightweights were eliminated in the preliminary rounds of the London Elite Championships just under two weeks ago and to their credit both were out performing again very quickly when other boxers from clubs, including Islington, have since disappeared.

Their contest was on last and it proved to be a wise decision.

Wahome was stepping up in level and has come a long way since his loss in the London Development Championship finals in October.

But the experienced Gharib showed his class and skill throughout the contest three three-minute rounds.

He was more fluent with his shots and dictated the tempo to take a deserved unanimous verdict victory.

On Friday Scott Smart lost in a close contest against Kerim Agius of Dagenham ABC on a Dagenham ABC home show held at Dagenham & Redbridge Football Club.

It was a positive start in the first round for Smart but half-way through he switched off and it went against him.

He upped his work rate in the second before dominating in the third and final round, giving Agius a standing-eight count.

However, two of the three scoring judges saw it differently and went against the Islington man on a split decision.

IBC hope to stage a rematch on their dinner show on Friday, May 12 at Royal National Hotel, Russell Square.