Nicely does it despite late call

06:30 22 February 2017

Islington's Aaron Nicely celebrates his latest win with coach John 'JR' Richards. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND

Islington Boxing Club’s Aaron Nicely picked up an unanimous decision – despite taking the contest with Hillcrest ABC’s Thanos Kastadonis with less than 24 hours notice.

Islington's Aaron Nicely celebrates his latest win. Picture: REGGIE HAGLANDIslington's Aaron Nicely celebrates his latest win. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND

Nicely admitted afterwards that he felt the bout at the London Community Boxing Show, held at Copleston Church, Peckham, was a below average performance but it was still an impressive win.

The light-heavyweight (78kgs) won the first round comfortably, picking his shots and moving around the ring at ease against the Sussex southpaw.

However, in the second round Kastadonis started to pile on the pressure using his physical strength and upping his work rate to not allow Nicely any room to work.

It was all down to the last round which the Islington man won comfortably, thanks to his cleaner punches, fleet-footed movement and overall fitness.

Nicely will be boxing again on Saturday when he travels to Jersey along with a team of 13 boxers from the club as they take on Jersey Leonis in a team match.

Rishon John (age 10, 25kgs) took part in his first skills contest on an All Stars ABC show held at the All Stars gym, Harrow Road on Friday against Yusuf Uddin of Walsall Wood ABC.

And junior teammate Harry Betteridge (13, 42kgs) took part in his sixth skills contest on an East London Boxing Academy open show held at the Islamic Community Centre, Walthamstow against home fighter Awais Malik.

