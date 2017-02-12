Successful open show for Islington Boxing Club

Islington Boxing Club held a successful open show at Boston Dome in Tufnel Park with all 16 bouts feturing a home boxer.

The show was a well-supported evening and many commented on the good standard of boxing.

And of the 16 Islington boxers in action, 12 came away with the victory.

Home performance of the night came from youth boxer Connor Daly.

The 16-year-old 50kgs fighter only joined the club a few weeks ago from Harrow ABC but looked very classy in his outing against Rumbles BA’s Alfie Quinn.

From the first bell Daly controlled the contest using his lovely crisp jab and landed combinations to the body with ease.

Quinn didn’t have much in the way of response and the towel was thrown in by his corner man in the third and final round.

Daly’s performance was enough to win the best home boxer of the night award.

The referee stopped the contest in three fights which brought victories for Joshua Strong (60kgs, age 14), Masood Abdullah (61kgs) and Amy Andrew (58kgs).

Strong’s win came in the second after a flurry of right hands handed his opponent William Waller two standing-eight counts while Abdullah needed three rounds to repeat the trick in the first senior contest of the evening.

Andrew, boxing for the third time in a week after competing twice in the Golden Girls Box Cup tournament in Sweden, won in the third round after knocking Leanne Belcher down in the second.

There were unanimous decisions for Slavisa Gegic (69kgs), Demi Carter (75kgs), Aaron Nicely (78kgs) and Sherif Musah (89kgs).

Gegic has now won the last three contests while Carter stopped a run of three defeats thanks to a succession of straight rights and lefts.

Nicely’s win came after five months out of action while Musah hadn’t been in the ring since April.

Split decisions were needed elsewhere for Kerem Sertten (34kgs, age 13), Tolga Kesen (62kgs, 15), Freddie Kinsella (60kgs, 15) and Judah Meade (58kgs, 16).

Kesen’s success was his first in his third fight while Meade’s came in his debut.

The most anticipated contest of the evening saw Mason Smith (64kgs) compete for the first time since his selection in the GB Podium Potential squad.

He faced National NABC and English Elite title belt holder, Martin McDonagh of Rumbles BA in a rematch from the 2016 National Elite semi-finals which Smith won.

The first round was slow with McDonagh just taking in but the second belonged to Smith who started exchanging uppercuts and hooks.

The last round was very close both having their own successes and the judges just went with the Kent boxer on a split decision.

Jiyan Oguz (57kgs), Borys Feldman (68kgs) and Troy Smart (56kgs) were also in action.