Nick Compton signs contract extension with Middlesex

Nick Compton (left) has signed a contract extension with county champions Middlesex. Picture: JOHN WALTON/PA WIRE PA Wire/Press Association Images

Nick Compton has agreed a deal to stay at Middlesex County Cricket Club for the next two seasons.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 33-year-old was part of the squad that won the County Championship for the first time in 23 years, with a dramatic last-day victory over Yorkshire sealing the crown.

Compton started his career with the club and played for six years before moving to Somerset for a further five seasons.

He returned to Lords in 2015 and in his two spells with the club, he has made 174 appearances in all formats, scoring 6,278 runs.

Angus Fraser, Middlesex’s managing director of cricket, said: “Nick had a difficult season in 2016 but he remains a high-quality player. He is fit and still has an extremely strong desire to score runs, and to contribute to the success of Middlesex CCC both on and off the field.

“We look forward to working with him for at least the next couple of seasons.”

Compton said Fraser’s “vision” to make Middlesex a Championship winning team again was a major factor in him signing an etension and he is hoping 2017 is as good a season for him as the 1947 one was for his grandfather, the legendary Denis.

“The last day of the 2016 County Championship season against Yorkshire created a memory to last a lifetime,” he said.

“The challenge for us now, is to sustain our cricketing excellence, develop our white-ball cricket further, and keep nurturing quality young players like Nick Gubbins to enable the club to be the best it can be for many years to come.

“Middlesex is in my blood, and I would love 2017 to be a brilliant year, especially as it is the 60th anniversary of my grand-father Denis’s remarkable summer of 1947 when he scored 3,816 runs, with a record 18 centuries, and took 57 wickets to help Middlesex win the Championship. England also beat South Africa 3-0 that year.

“Let’s hope it’s a good omen for 2017.”