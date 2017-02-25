Search

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: I am ‘lucid’ enough to say no to Barcelona job

12:46 02 March 2017

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed he would like to stay at the club after his contract expires at the end of this season – in the wake of speculation linking him to a possible move to Barcelona.

With the news that the Catalan’s coach Luis Enrique is to leave the La Liga giants the long-serving Frenchman has been suggested as a potential replacement.

It is understood Arsenal have offered Wenger a two-year contract extension should he wish to continue the role he has held since 1996 – but he wants to assess whether he has enough support in and around the club before he signs the deal.

He said: “Would I be interested in the Barcelona job?

“No. My preference has always been the same and it will remain the same.

“I am not looking for jobs in other clubs. I am focused on getting to the next level and trying to improve. To see what you can do better and reinvent yourself – that’s what I try to do.”

He added he was ‘lucid enough’ to make the correct decision about his future – but has made it clear his first option would be to stay at Arsenal.

The Gunners play Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday in a crucial league game.

