Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: I am ‘lucid’ enough to say no to Barcelona job

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed he would like to stay at the club after his contract expires at the end of this season – in the wake of speculation linking him to a possible move to Barcelona.

With the news that the Catalan’s coach Luis Enrique is to leave the La Liga giants the long-serving Frenchman has been suggested as a potential replacement.

It is understood Arsenal have offered Wenger a two-year contract extension should he wish to continue the role he has held since 1996 – but he wants to assess whether he has enough support in and around the club before he signs the deal.

He said: “Would I be interested in the Barcelona job?

“No. My preference has always been the same and it will remain the same.

“I am not looking for jobs in other clubs. I am focused on getting to the next level and trying to improve. To see what you can do better and reinvent yourself – that’s what I try to do.”

He added he was ‘lucid enough’ to make the correct decision about his future – but has made it clear his first option would be to stay at Arsenal.

The Gunners play Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday in a crucial league game.