Search

Advanced search

Arsenal failings resurface in washout against Watford

10:56 01 February 2017

Alex Bellotti

Alexis Sanchez tussles with Watford's Sebastian Prodl during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat on Tuesday

Alexis Sanchez tussles with Watford's Sebastian Prodl during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat on Tuesday

Archant

On the way home from a wet Tuesday night in Islington, travelling Gooners were delayed because of a drainage problem off Holloway Road.

Comment

It was not the first time they had witnessed a busted flush that evening, as Arsenal limped to their 2-1 defeat against Watford.

With Chelsea drawing away at Liverpool, this was a prime opportunity for the Gunners to close the gap on the champions-elect. Instead, a combination of conservative tactics, defensive errors and unusually hesitant passages in attack left Arsene Wenger’s side nine points adrift from the top of the table.

Following Saturday’s scintillating 5-0 win at Southampton, confidence was high. The goals had flooded in. Passes were played with trademark panache. Out-of-action forwards such as Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott were not only back, but bringing fresh pace to proceedings.

All of that meant nothing against a stubborn Watford side fighting for survival – especially when Wenger fielded a starting 11 that included Shkodran Mustafi as its lone survivor from St Mary’s.

The logic for not starting Welbeck was clear for, despite his two goals and assist three days earlier, the England international’s knees need to be wrapped in more bubble-wrap than a delivery of fine china.

However, after glistening performances at the weekend, Walcott and Lucas Perez would have felt aggrieved enough on the bench without the salt in the wound that constituted Olivier Giroud’s 45-minute display.

The Frenchman has long divided Arsenal fans. His presence is much like taking an aspirin: a small dose can make the pain disappear, but too much and it just worsens the problem.

There is no doubt that his 10 goals this season have been hugely helpful, often coming as late winners in games that looked dead and buried. Nonetheless, his lumbering physical presence was too easily neutralised by a well-drilled Watford defence, staving off Arsenal’s long balls and exposing the slow build-up the centre-forward’s presence demands.

With the storm clouds gathering, it would be unfair to cast Giroud as the sole lightning rod. Mesut Ozil was at his timid worst, while Alexis Sanchez was noticeably wasteful on the ball.

As much as both players can hold their employers ransom over ambition – which is, despite the well-publicised wage demands, surely the real deal breaker for any new contract – it’s on nights like these they must claim some personal responsibility.

For the two Watford goals, the defence was caught lacking. Petr Cech, not for the first time since moving across London, will feel he could have got down quicker to his near post for the opening goal.

For the second, Gabriel’s limitations as a makeshift right-back were exploited, and Mustafi – who has mostly appeared an astute summer signing – will look back with horror at his hesitant marking, alongside a catalogue of sloppy passes during the contest.

The list could go on. It will stop, inevitably, with the manager, who is no stranger to such a performance in the last decade, and later spoke of his players not being “mentally ready”.

It brings to mind Pep Guardiola’s admission about leaving Barcelona because the squad had grown immune to his motivational techniques. That was in a fraction of the time Wenger has spent at Arsenal, it must be said.

Improbable results against Bournemouth, Manchester United and Burnley have shown the Gunners are capable of digging in and getting something in games this season.

Unfortunately, in a sport where the prize is all or nothing, something is never enough. In Arsenal’s case, something feels inescapably wrong.

Follow me on Twitter @alexbellotti

Keywords: Mesut Ozil Olivier Giroud Petr Cech Alexis Sanchez Danny Welbeck Theo Walcott United Kingdom Burnley Barcelona Liverpool London Southampton

Latest Islington Sports News

Arsenal failings resurface in washout against Watford

10:56 Alex Bellotti
Alexis Sanchez tussles with Watford's Sebastian Prodl during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat on Tuesday

On the way home from a wet Tuesday night in Islington, travelling Gooners were delayed because of a drainage problem off Holloway Road.

Arsenal title chances damaged by home defeat to Watford

Yesterday, 21:51 Joe Nelson
The anguish shows on the faces of Arsenal players (l-r) Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal after they concede the opening goal against Watford

Arsenal crashed to a lacklustre 2-1 defeat at the hands of Watford to dent their Premier League title hopes.

The Rewind opinion column – what we learned from Southampton v Arsenal

Mon, 18:59 Layth Yousif
Arsenal's Danny Welbeck appaluds supporters as he is substituted during the Emirates FA Cup, fourth round match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Read our Rewind opinion column as our man at the match Layth Yousif shares his observations on Arsenal’s rout of Southampton

‘Trio-Walcott’ nets treble and Danny Welbeck a pair as Steve Bould’s impressive Arsenal rout Southampton 5-0 in FA Cup

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Layth Yousif at St Mary’s, Southampton
Arsenal's Danny Welbeck celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with teammate Arsenal's Lucas Perez during the Emirates FA Cup, fourth round match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Steve Bould’s impressive Arsenal side cruised past a subdued Southampton team 5-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup at St Mary’s Stadium this afternoon – as Theo Walcott netted a hattrick, with Danny Welbeck netting a brace.

Islington Boxing Club’s travelling Aussie fires out first-round stoppage on her debut

Thursday, January 26, 2017 Ben Kosky
Islington BC's Sunni Torgman

It’s fair to say North Woolwich might not have been top of Sunni Torgman’s must-see list when she decided to go travelling around Europe.

Southampton v Arsenal: your best bets

Thursday, January 26, 2017
Ryan Bertrand celebrates his goal in Southampton's League Cup victory against Arsenal earlier in the season

While the competition’s appeal has been undermined by the demands of broadcasters, who insist upon the fourth round being split over four days, the FA Cup still stirs passions among supporters.

Veras Academy juniors win gold medals at tournament in France

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Veras Academy at the Val-de-Marne Karate Combat League Championship in France. Back row, left to right: Coaches Raphael Veras, Stéphanie and Rida Bel-lahsen. Front row: Isaac Gibson, Luca Veras, Jack Gentili-Walsh, Dylan Gibson, Liam Veras.

A trio of Veras Academy juniors collected gold medals at Sunday’s prestigious Val-de-Marne Karate Combat League Championship in France.

Primrose Hill fight back to win second Camden & Islington League cup

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Primrose Hill U9s and their coach Emile Libock (back row, left) with the Camden & Islington League Development Cup, presented by Holborn & St Pancras MP Keir Starmer (back row, right). Pic: Dieter Perry

Primrose Hill Under-nines gained revenge for an early defeat to TFA as they fought back to claim their second successive Camden & Islington League Development Cup at Market Road.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Arsenal title chances damaged by home defeat to Watford

The anguish shows on the faces of Arsenal players (l-r) Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal after they concede the opening goal against Watford

The Rewind opinion column – what we learned from Southampton v Arsenal

Arsenal's Danny Welbeck appaluds supporters as he is substituted during the Emirates FA Cup, fourth round match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Arsenal failings resurface in washout against Watford

Alexis Sanchez tussles with Watford's Sebastian Prodl during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat on Tuesday

Arsenal v Burnley: your best bets

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny scores their late winner at Burnley in October

19 brilliant photos of Arsene Wenger you’ve probably never seen before on #HappyWengerDay

The Arsenal boss is greeted as he enters the studio at Nagoya TV studios as part of a pre-season Asian tour. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now