Arsenal hopes suffer blow after Santi Cazorla set to miss rest of season

Santi Cazorla is set to miss the rest of this season. Archant

Arsenal’s much-missed midfielder Santi Cazorla is set to be out for the rest of the season in another injury blow for Arsene Wenger.

The former Malaga and Villareal player has been injured since he received a kick near to his Achilles while playing in the 6-0 win over Bulgarian’s Ludogorets in the Champions League at the Emirates in October.

It is understood the club have ruled him out of the remainder of this season with his ongoing rehabilitation now being angled towards the popular Spaniard being fit for the 2017/18 season.

The 32-year-old has already been under the surgeons knife this season and has been receiving intensive treatment over the last five months – but to no avail in what will be a major setback to Wenger and the team.

The long-serving Frenchman has been previously quoted as saying the two-footed midfielder is one of his most important players – and to lose him for the rest of this term is another huge blow to the club already reeling from damaging defeats against Watford and Chelsea in the Premier League and a 5-1 humbling in Germany against Bayern Munich.

However despite reports from Spain suggesting he may return to his homeland it is believed the Gunners have a one-year contract extension option which has been exercised meaning and his deal does not expire until 2018.