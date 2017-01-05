Search

Advanced search

Arsenal’s latest late escape against Preston can’t disguise their shortcomings

07:15 09 January 2017

Ed Skingsley

Aaron Ramsey (left) scores Arsenal's equaliser in their 2-1 win at Preston North End

Aaron Ramsey (left) scores Arsenal's equaliser in their 2-1 win at Preston North End

Archant

Those Gooners dragged out of Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium feet first, with dazed smile and in the early stages of delirium after the late three-goal burst that scraped a draw, must have hoped for a much improved performance at Preston.

Comment

Those languid, complacent starts that have increasingly contaminated Arsenal displays since the blockbuster Chelsea home fixture in late September became a full-blown infection during the past week.

The team seem to roll up in tick-over mode. They take an eternity to settle into any productive pattern of play and the more savvy opponents, such as Bournemouth, take full advantage.

For 70 minutes they kept Arsenal locked down and the frustration of Alexis Sanchez with some of his team-mates was there for all to see. Ridiculous and pointless overplay has also crept in, which leads to even more fan frustration.

Despite the ‘glorious’ end to the game, the Arsenal fans present weren’t exactly in orbit about the performance during those first 70 minutes. Another raft of “In Arsene We Trust” candles had been blown out long before Arsenal finally hit the comeback trail.

It is completely missing the point to focus on the late rally; the result at Bournemouth was not befitting of who Arsenal are, or where Arsenal want to be. It throws up a whole other swathe of issues, mainly surrounding succession.

The perennial inability to build a team of strength and purpose in the mould of his early creations is now questioning the loyalty of even Arsene Wenger’s biggest fans.

The faithful are long overdue Premier League success and feel desperately short-changed when the cold March winds bring forth annual failure on all fronts.

The usual excuses for the continuing lethargy were trotted out after the Bournemouth match; jaded players under-performing after the three games in eight days, winter break needed – woe, woe and thrice woe.

To win the Premier League, a club has to play in all conditions non-stop from the first month to the last. The English festive traditions test the teams even further, as well as rewarding – for once – the fan who pays the players’ enormous wages.

We are regularly assured that the modern player is super fit compared to his predecessors. Please therefore, just get on with it!

Fate often throws up an immediate chance of redemption, and the FA Cup tie at Deepdale was the ideal platform for Wenger’s men.

The start was all too familiar. By the seventh minute, when Arsenal went behind, Preston had already replicated Bournemouth’s desire, set the pace and were repeatedly catching the visitors’ defence on the hop.

With the matchday squad bereft of Sanchez and his urgency, it was hard to see who would lift themselves above the distinctly below average performance line and take the fight to the Championship side.

By half-time we had an answer – nobody! Arsenal were extremely fortunate to be going into the dressing room just one goal down.

Forceful words were obviously delivered during the interval, and following Aaron Ramsey’s swift leveller after the resumption it was Olivier Giroud who finally laid Preston out in the final minute of normal time, following a neat by-line manoeuvre from Lucas Perez.

Asked later if harsh words had been spoken in the dressing room at half- time, Wenger simply looked straight ahead and said sternly, “Yes.” That single-word reply seemed to totally embody his dissatisfaction with Arsenal’s performance and attitude in that first half.

It must have disappointed him bitterly that his charges couldn’t see that they had possibly manoeuvred themselves into within 45 minutes of effectively ending their season.

Follow me on Twitter @nostalgicfootie

Keywords: Aaron Ramsey Alexis Sanchez Olivier Giroud Premier League

Latest Islington Sports News

Arsenal’s latest late escape against Preston can’t disguise their shortcomings

07:15 Ed Skingsley
Aaron Ramsey (left) scores Arsenal's equaliser in their 2-1 win at Preston North End

Those Gooners dragged out of Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium feet first, with dazed smile and in the early stages of delirium after the late three-goal burst that scraped a draw, must have hoped for a much improved performance at Preston.

Why Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe is a strong candidate to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager

Thursday, January 5, 2017 Layth Yousif
AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe

Eight years ago this month Bournemouth appointed a 32-year-old Eddie Howe as manager. Five months later he saved the Cherries from relegation from the Football League – after starting the season on minus 17 points.

Islington Boxing Club team up with charity campaigner Mohan Samarasinhe to develop sport in Sri Lanka

Thursday, January 5, 2017 Ben Kosky
Islington Boxing Club's Lenny Hagland (left) with Mohan Samarasinhe

For the sceptics who associate boxing with violence, it might be worth hearing what Mohan Samarasinhe has to say.

Preston North End v Arsenal: your best bets

Thursday, January 5, 2017
Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal

It may have lost some of its sheen, partly as a result of being spread over three days instead of taking place on one gloriously unpredictable Saturday, but the FA Cup third round has still retained a sizeable quota of its magic.

Arsenal Ladies stalwart awarded MBE for services to women’s football

Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Arsenal Ladies' Alex Scott (left) with manager Pedro Martinez Losa and team-mate Kelly Smith after their 2016 Women's FA Cup Final victory at Wembley Stadium.

Long-serving Arsenal Ladies captain Alex Scott has been honoured with an MBE for her outstanding contribution to the women’s game.

Aurel Sinko-Uribe wins Highgate Harriers’ Bottomists Trophy race at Hampstead Heath

Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Highgate Harriers' Aurel Sinko-Uribe (right) receives the annual Bottomists Trophy from Pam Fosbrook

Highgate Harriers’ Under-20 athlete Aurel Sinko-Uribe was victorious in the club’s annual Bottomists Trophy race at Hampstead Heath.

Arsenal midfielder facing injury setback after 3-3 draw at Bournemouth

Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Francis Coquelin, Arsenal

Francis Coquelin could be facing a spell on the sidelines after limping off with a hamstring problem in Arsenal’s 3-3 draw at Bournemouth.

Late Giroud equaliser sees Arsenal gain share of the spoils after incredible comeback to draw 3-3 with impressive Bournemouth

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 Layth Yousif at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth's Charlie Daniels scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

An incredible football match on the south coast tonight saw Arsenal pull back a three goal deficit to draw 3-3 against Bournemouth.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Arsenal’s latest late escape against Preston can’t disguise their shortcomings

Aaron Ramsey (left) scores Arsenal's equaliser in their 2-1 win at Preston North End

Why Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe is a strong candidate to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe

Arsenal Ladies stalwart awarded MBE for services to women’s football

Arsenal Ladies' Alex Scott (left) with manager Pedro Martinez Losa and team-mate Kelly Smith after their 2016 Women's FA Cup Final victory at Wembley Stadium.

Islington Boxing Club star secures his place in GB squad

Islington BC's Mason Smith with his England Boxing Southern Area belt

Islington Boxing Club team up with charity campaigner Mohan Samarasinhe to develop sport in Sri Lanka

Islington Boxing Club's Lenny Hagland (left) with Mohan Samarasinhe
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now