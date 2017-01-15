Arsenal v Burnley: your best bets

Search

07:10 19 January 2017

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny scores their late winner at Burnley in October

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny scores their late winner at Burnley in October

PA Wire/PA Images

It’s often the case that punters see one side holding home advantage against longer-priced opponents and automatically place bets on what they perceive to be an easy home victory, without taking into account the visitors’ form or other factors, such as their readiness to scrap for a point.

It may, therefore, come as a surprise to learn that while Arsenal have taken 10 points from their last six league duels, Sunday’s opponents Burnley have secured nine over the same period.

Despite this, the Lancashire side are an enormous 17/1 (Skybet) to win at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, whereas Arsenal are offered at 2/9 (Unibet) to register three points.

On paper Arsenal should win, but it promises to be extremely close, a conclusion which, according to the match stats team at bettingexpert.com, supplements the appeal of William Hill’s 6/1 odds for it to finish all square.

Indeed, shrewd backers appear to have taken note of the Clarets’ current form. BetVictor.com report steady support for their 8/1 chalked in favour of it finishing as a score draw, while Coral’s 9/1 for both halves to conclude with honours even has proved similarly appealing to switched-on punters.

A last-gasp goal from Laurent Koscielny ensured Arsenal won 1-0 when the pair met at Turf Moor in October. A goalless outcome had appeared more likely, and the likelihood of it finishing goalless on Sunday is rated a 20/1 shot by Paddy Power.

A narrow Arsenal victory, by a one-goal margin, is considered a 3/1 chance by bet365, while more precise folk have the opportunity to take 888sport’s 8/1 odds marked about a 1-0 home success.

Backers who imagine the game’s first goal will arrive early can get 3/1 (188bet) against it being scored in the opening 10 minutes.

Punters anticipating a flurry of goals can get 8/11 (10bet) against the match yielding more than 2.5 of them, while bet365 post 9/1 in favour of the Gunners registering a 2-1 win.

Odds courtesy of customisable odds comparison site SmartBets.com. Make sure you’re getting the best free tips online at www.bettingexpert.com.

TOP TIPS

Arsenal to win: 2/9, Unibet

Arsenal to win by a single-goal margin: 3/1, bet365

Arsenal to win 2-1: 9/1, bet365

Keywords: Laurent Koscielny Burnley

Arsenal v Burnley: your best bets

07:10
Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny scores their late winner at Burnley in October

It's often the case that punters see one side holding home advantage against longer-priced opponents and automatically place bets on what they perceive to be an easy home victory, without taking into account the visitors' form or other factors, such as their readiness to scrap for a point.

