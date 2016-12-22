Arsenal v Crystal Palace: your best bets

New Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce PA Wire/PA Images

As the festive period stretches club resources to the limit, Arsenal host Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day (kick-off 4pm) before travelling to Bournemouth two days later (7.45pm). There’s little time for a seasonal breather.

The Gunners’ recent indifferent form has caused their odds to claim the title drift to 12/1 (Skybet), although it comes as no surprise to see them installed as Betfred’s 3/10 favourites to register three points on Sunday against Sam Allardyce’s new charges. The Eagles start as 888sport’s massive 12/1 underdogs.

Just prior to the Christmas fixture extravaganza, the match stats team at bettingexpert.com published some interesting (and useful) details regarding the frequency of match results.

In the Premier League, the most frequent scoreline this season is 1-1; the next two most frequent are 1-0 and 2-1.

Indeed, there’s a one-in-three probability of one of these results occurring, which is why some savvy punters back all three whenever the shortest-priced of those outcomes is 6/1 or longer.

Prior to Sunday’s duel at the Emirates, Marathonbet chalk 13/2 against it finishing one apiece.

Elsewhere, the draw is offered at 11/2 by 10bet, while Paddy Power quote Arsenal at 13/10 to win without conceding.

Coral offers 3/1 about the Gunners enjoying a one-goal margin of victory and Ladbrokes rate them at 1/3 to open the scoring.

In the correct score markets, online firm Matchbook post 6/1 against a 2-0 home win, although Unibet’s 5/6 for Arsenal to win when kicking off with a one-goal deficit has also found favour.

Another popular wager is Betway’s 8/1 for Arsenal to win 2-1 – which has been the final score in three of the pair’s last four meetings.

