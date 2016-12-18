Search

Arsenal v Stoke City: your best bets

07:03 08 December 2016

Marko Arnautovic, Stoke City

Marko Arnautovic, Stoke City

PA Archive/PA Images

Ever since actor Ray Winstone began imploring viewers to “get yer mobiles out” in bet365’s TV commercial, which was regularly screened at half-time during live match broadcasts a few years ago, all bookmakers have witnessed an increase in three particular forms of betting.

The match stats team at bettingexpert.com report that the most dramatic of those has been the growing popularity of in-play betting, with punters using their mobile devices to predict anything from the half-time result to which side will next win a corner.

‘Total goals’ markets have also seen a surge in popularity, while wagers placed on the correct score remain a mainstay of pre-match betting.

Arsenal secured a stunning 5-1 win over West Ham at the weekend but fewer goals are predicted when they face Stoke City on Saturday: Unibet offer 11/10 against the contest yielding fewer than 2.5 goals.

Arsenal kick off as Coral’s 2/5 favourites to register maximum points and maintain their pursuit of the Premier League title – although they are still 7/1 (10bet) to be crowned champions.

The Potters, quoted at 17/2 (BetVictor.com) to win, have lost just one of their last nine fixtures and, given that impressive run of form, the draw – priced at 4/1 by Skybet, –could offer punters solid insurance.

However, this fixture traditionally favours the home side: nine of the pair’s last dozen encounters have ended with a home win, while the other three finished all square. Indeed, only twice in their last eight meetings has the away team scored.

Backers poring through correct score market odds will note that the most heavily-supported result is a 2-0 home win (13/2, Betway), although it is difficult to ignore the 9/1 available at Winner.com for it to end one apiece.

Elsewhere, Paddy Power chalk 5/6 against the in-form Alexis Sanchez scoring at any time, a market in which Stoke’s Marko Arnautovic can be backed at 7/2 with Matchbook.com.

Odds supplied by the customisable odds comparison site, SmartBets.com.

TOP TIPS

Arsenal to win when starting with a one-goal deficit: Evens, Betfred

Arsenal to win without conceding: 6/4, Coral

Arsenal to retain a clean sheet: 5/4, 888sport

Latest Islington Sports News

Islington Boxing Club star secures his place in GB squad

11:46 Ben Kosky
Islington BC's Mason Smith with his England Boxing Southern Area belt

Islington BC’s Mason ‘Smasher’ Smith is savouring an early Christmas present after learning of his selection for the GB Boxing podium potential squad.

New teams invited to join Camden & Islington Girls League in 2017

07:30
Teams from the Camden & Islington Girls League: Cally Stars, Camden Girls, FC Brazilianas, Fusion, Highbury Wolves and Islington Borough Girls with (back left) Wynn Connell, the head of Acerbis UK, and (middle) Ben Cooper and (back right) Paul McGrath from London Trophy Company.

Camden & Islington Girls’ League organisers are inviting new teams to join up in January following their successful first term at Market Road.

Arsenal v West Brom: your best bets

07:16
Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (right) and West Bromwich Albion's Craig Dawson battle for the ball during the last meeting between the sides in April

Festive season football has always been important for several reasons – first, it tends to produce tight, pivotal fixtures; second, as we’ve reached the notional halfway stage of the season, teams know what they have to do between now and May to consider their campaign successful. And finally, it provides supporters with an opportunity to escape truly dire television schedules.

Islington Boxing Club reward youngsters for hard work

Yesterday, 16:00
Islington BC's Zachary Tumbridge

Zachary Tumbridge and Keyaan Miah took top honours when Islington BC handed out the end of term awards at their infants’ classes.

Mile End fight back to draw eight-goal thriller against FC Krystal

Yesterday, 15:00
Action from the 4-4 draw between FC Krystal (blue/white) and Mile End in the Hackney & Leyton Sunday League Premier Division. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Mile End’s dramatic late comeback clinched a share of the spoils as they recovered a three-goal deficit to draw 4-4 with FC Krystal in the Hackney & Leyton League Premier Division.

Arsenal live up to label of mental fragility in defeat at Manchester City

Mon, 12:15 Layth Yousif
Raheem Sterling (third from left) scores Manchester City's winner against Arsenal

There has been a revolution at Manchester City in the last few years. With a world-class line up, silverware galore, a new ground, and sparkling academy in a previously run-down part of the city – they are very much a club on the up.

Arsene Wenger admits to a ‘horrible week’ as Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester City sees two damaging losses dent title hopes

Sunday, December 18, 2016 Layth Yousif at the Etihad
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (right) and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (left) argue on the touchline

A visibly frustrated Arsene Wenger said it has been a ‘horrible week’ for Arsenal after a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City capped two damaging losses in the North West.

Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal choke again after Manchester City fight back to win 2-1 following early Theo Walcott goal

Sunday, December 18, 2016 Layth Yousif at the Etihad
Arsenal's Theo Walcott celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Arsene Wenger’s team threw away a 1-0 lead at half time to cap a miserable week for Arsenal by losing 2-1 at Manchester City at the Etihad today.

