Arsenal v Stoke City: your best bets

Marko Arnautovic, Stoke City PA Archive/PA Images

Ever since actor Ray Winstone began imploring viewers to “get yer mobiles out” in bet365’s TV commercial, which was regularly screened at half-time during live match broadcasts a few years ago, all bookmakers have witnessed an increase in three particular forms of betting.

The match stats team at bettingexpert.com report that the most dramatic of those has been the growing popularity of in-play betting, with punters using their mobile devices to predict anything from the half-time result to which side will next win a corner.

‘Total goals’ markets have also seen a surge in popularity, while wagers placed on the correct score remain a mainstay of pre-match betting.

Arsenal secured a stunning 5-1 win over West Ham at the weekend but fewer goals are predicted when they face Stoke City on Saturday: Unibet offer 11/10 against the contest yielding fewer than 2.5 goals.

Arsenal kick off as Coral’s 2/5 favourites to register maximum points and maintain their pursuit of the Premier League title – although they are still 7/1 (10bet) to be crowned champions.

The Potters, quoted at 17/2 (BetVictor.com) to win, have lost just one of their last nine fixtures and, given that impressive run of form, the draw – priced at 4/1 by Skybet, –could offer punters solid insurance.

However, this fixture traditionally favours the home side: nine of the pair’s last dozen encounters have ended with a home win, while the other three finished all square. Indeed, only twice in their last eight meetings has the away team scored.

Backers poring through correct score market odds will note that the most heavily-supported result is a 2-0 home win (13/2, Betway), although it is difficult to ignore the 9/1 available at Winner.com for it to end one apiece.

Elsewhere, Paddy Power chalk 5/6 against the in-form Alexis Sanchez scoring at any time, a market in which Stoke’s Marko Arnautovic can be backed at 7/2 with Matchbook.com.

Odds supplied by the customisable odds comparison site, SmartBets.com.

TOP TIPS

Arsenal to win when starting with a one-goal deficit: Evens, Betfred

Arsenal to win without conceding: 6/4, Coral

Arsenal to retain a clean sheet: 5/4, 888sport