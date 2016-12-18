Arsenal v West Brom: your best bets

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (right) and West Bromwich Albion's Craig Dawson battle for the ball during the last meeting between the sides in April EMPICS Sport

Festive season football has always been important for several reasons – first, it tends to produce tight, pivotal fixtures; second, as we’ve reached the notional halfway stage of the season, teams know what they have to do between now and May to consider their campaign successful. And finally, it provides supporters with an opportunity to escape truly dire television schedules.

Arsenal welcome West Brom – a side the match stats team at bettingexpert.com tell us they’ve defeated on their last five visits to Emirates Stadium – on Boxing Day.

Albion have proved a tough nut to crack under Tony Pulis, but the Gunners start as BetVictor’s 1/3 favourites. The Baggies are offered at an incredible 11/1 (William Hill) to take three points, while Betway mark the draw at 5/1. Each of these latter prices look far too frothy in what is, after all, a two-horse race.

Given the propensity of festive fixtures to be close, Skybet’s 5/4 posted about the opening 45 minutes finishing level offers decent value. And as tempers tend to flare at this time of the year, punters might think the same of Paddy Power’s 2/1 for the match to produce a penalty.

Bookies report a lack of appetite among punters for wagers based upon the fixture yielding a hatful of goals, hence the appeal of Marathonbet’s 5/6 for the match to produce fewer than 2.5 goals, and of bet365’s 6/5 for it to yield fewer than 11 corners.

For punters anticipating a laboured, Christmas pud-influenced affair, Ladbrokes chalk 8/1 against both halves finishing on level terms, while 888sport post 13/1 against a 1-1 outcome. In truth, Albion look overpriced and at 25/1 (188bet) for a 1-0 win, they look exceptional value. Arsenal are 6/1 with Bwin to win 2-0.

Odds supplied by the customisable odds comparison site, SmartBets.com.