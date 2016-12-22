Search

Advanced search

Arsenal youngster hails the influence of God on his pledging career

14:00 29 December 2016

Arsenal defender Tafari Moore is currently on a season-long loan at Eredivisie side FC Utrech

Arsenal defender Tafari Moore is currently on a season-long loan at Eredivisie side FC Utrech

Archant

Former Brent district player Tafari Moore says that without the influence of God he wouldn’t have got to where he is today in football.

Comment

The 19-year-old Arsenal defender, who is currently on a season-long loan at Eredivisie outfit FC Utrecht, is a proud Rastafarian and says that religion has helped him enormously in his career.

He said: “Everything that has happened so far in my career and life has made me feel truly blessed. I wouldn’t say I was the most confident when I was younger but I’ve always been a child of God and my dad has always drummed that into me, too. It’s got me on the right path, and this is only the beginning now.”

Moore endured a frustrating spell on the sidelines last season, before returning to the fold and he signed a new two-year contract at the Emirates in January.

He added: “I wouldn’t be where I am now without God.

“He puts people in their place to set them on their path. He did that with me and still is helping me.

“It’s about keeping the faith at all times. All the stuff that happened when I was out injured, I could already see where I was going so that kept me strong.

“Having God’s presence around me has really helped.”

Raheem Sterling is someone Moore knows well, having played together during their youth days at QPR.

The latter followed Sterling out of Loftus Road when he was just 12, and says his dad constantly tells him of his belief that the teenager can make the same impact Sterling has on the domestic and international circuit – and do it side-by-side.

“I know Raheem from our time at QPR together. He remains a good friend of mine and someone I look up to in high regard in the game,” Moore said.

“My dad always says he sees me playing in the same team with Raheem in the future, doing my thing, so it was great to be able to tell him that I was playing with Raheem again [when I trained with England in September].”

Moore’s opportunity to train with the national team came about after he impressed Three Lions boss Sam Allardyce in a England Under-20 fixture against Brazil – with the youngster recalling a funny tale from their conversation that day.

He said: “I went inside but realised I had left my boots outside on the pitch and Sam was standing right next to them and as I went to grab them he said ‘we’ve got a lot of wannabe rappers in this team, are you one of them?! [pointing at my dreadlocks]

“I replied: ‘yeah I’ve been told I’ve got a decent voice’ and he came back and said ‘a bit of Bob Marley eh?’

“We both laughed, and he said we could put that voice to good use and I said ‘any time boss’.

“It’s a shame what happened with Sam, but I have nothing but respect for him and I’m very grateful for the opportunity he and the coaching team gave me that day – it will stay with me forever.”

Keywords: United Kingdom Brazil

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Sports News

Arsenal youngster hails the influence of God on his pledging career

Yesterday, 14:00 Sean Gallagher
Arsenal defender Tafari Moore is currently on a season-long loan at Eredivisie side FC Utrech

Former Brent district player Tafari Moore says that without the influence of God he wouldn’t have got to where he is today in football.

Arsenal show fighting qualities in scrappy win against West Brom

Tue, 11:58 Jack Martin
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates his winning goal against West Brom

Following the back to back defeats at Everton and Manchester City, there wasn’t much festive cheer around the Emirates on Boxing Day against West Brom.

Islington Boxing Club star secures his place in GB squad

Thursday, December 22, 2016 Ben Kosky
Islington BC's Mason Smith with his England Boxing Southern Area belt

Islington BC’s Mason ‘Smasher’ Smith is savouring an early Christmas present after learning of his selection for the GB Boxing podium potential squad.

New teams invited to join Camden & Islington Girls League in 2017

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Teams from the Camden & Islington Girls League: Cally Stars, Camden Girls, FC Brazilianas, Fusion, Highbury Wolves and Islington Borough Girls with (back left) Wynn Connell, the head of Acerbis UK, and (middle) Ben Cooper and (back right) Paul McGrath from London Trophy Company.

Camden & Islington Girls’ League organisers are inviting new teams to join up in January following their successful first term at Market Road.

Arsenal v West Brom: your best bets

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (right) and West Bromwich Albion's Craig Dawson battle for the ball during the last meeting between the sides in April

Festive season football has always been important for several reasons – first, it tends to produce tight, pivotal fixtures; second, as we’ve reached the notional halfway stage of the season, teams know what they have to do between now and May to consider their campaign successful. And finally, it provides supporters with an opportunity to escape truly dire television schedules.

Islington Boxing Club reward youngsters for hard work

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Islington BC's Zachary Tumbridge

Zachary Tumbridge and Keyaan Miah took top honours when Islington BC handed out the end of term awards at their infants’ classes.

Mile End fight back to draw eight-goal thriller against FC Krystal

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Action from the 4-4 draw between FC Krystal (blue/white) and Mile End in the Hackney & Leyton Sunday League Premier Division. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Mile End’s dramatic late comeback clinched a share of the spoils as they recovered a three-goal deficit to draw 4-4 with FC Krystal in the Hackney & Leyton League Premier Division.

Arsenal live up to label of mental fragility in defeat at Manchester City

Monday, December 19, 2016 Layth Yousif
Raheem Sterling (third from left) scores Manchester City's winner against Arsenal

There has been a revolution at Manchester City in the last few years. With a world-class line up, silverware galore, a new ground, and sparkling academy in a previously run-down part of the city – they are very much a club on the up.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Arsenal youngster hails the influence of God on his pledging career

Arsenal defender Tafari Moore is currently on a season-long loan at Eredivisie side FC Utrech

Arsenal show fighting qualities in scrappy win against West Brom

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates his winning goal against West Brom
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now