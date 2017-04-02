Search

Arsene Wenger praises ‘sensational’ Arsenal fans during 2-2 draw with Manchester City – but ‘No New Contract’ protests intensify

PUBLISHED: 19:32 02 April 2017 | UPDATED: 20:26 02 April 2017

Protestors outside the Emirates before Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Manchester City. Picture: Layth Yousif

Protestors outside the Emirates before Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Manchester City. Picture: Layth Yousif

Archant

Under fire Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger praised fans for being ‘sensational’ – despite his team dropping two more points in the race for a top four spot after the 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the Emirates this afternoon.

The long-serving Frenchman who again refused to confirm his future spoke in glowing terms about Arsenal supporters.

Despite unconfirmed reports of fighting between different sections of the club’s fan base after today’s match – which saw a number of protestors hire a truck with a 2011 quote from Ivan Gazidis stating ‘Arsene is accountable to the fans’ before the game – manager Wenger hailed today’s support.

Speaking after the game which saw the Gunners drop two more points in their bid to finish in the top four he said: “Despite all that happens on the fans front I thought our fans were fantastic today. In very difficult moments in the game I felt our fans rallied.

“At 2-1 just before half time our fans could have turned against us but they were absolutely sensational today to help the team get through difficult moments.

“What is important for me is what happens inside the pitch and inside the stadium and I feel the fans were absolutely outstanding today.”

Keywords: Arsene Wenger

