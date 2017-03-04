Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti denies Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal are in ‘chaos’ before Champions League match at Emirates

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti during a press conference at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti refuted claims Champions League opponents Arsenal are in chaos – saying a good result for the home side tomorrow can change everything for his under-fire counterpart Arsene Wenger

With the Bundesliga giants 5-1 up on aggregate after all but crushing North London hopes of progressing in this season’s tournament the wily Italian refused to add to the growing pressure Gunners boss Wenger is under.

Ancelotti said: “Criticism is part of the game and part of our job. But the most important thing is to consider the right criticism.

“He has a lot of experience and I am sure he will be able to manage the moment and the situation.

“I sympathise with him as a man and a manager. I have a lot of respect for him. Not all managers can do what he has done at Arsenal.”

The experienced former Chelsea boss who has won the Champions League three times was calm and relaxed in tonight’s press conference at the Emirates before his side trained on the pitch.

Ancelotti whose team would have to lose by a virtually impossible 4-0 scoreline to be eliminated is taking no chances with preparation – and is expecting Wenger’s team to attack from the start of the game in order to put pressure on the Germans.

However, the Italian, who also managed AC Milan when they were beaten on penalties by Liverpool after they squandered a three goal lead in the Champions League final in 2005 is not expecting a repeat of such a sensational comeback, nor of what would be an incredible 4-0 defeat in London – but is taking no chances.

Speaking about that game 12 years ago in Istanbul he joked: “I try to forget it but I don’t forget it”, explaining that tomorrow’s match will see “Arsenal put pressure on us early. They will look to open the scoring early and we have to pay attention – but we won’t change our style.

“We will play the same way we played in Munich.”

Ancelotti said star goalkeeper missed training tonight with a small back problem but will ‘100 per cent play tomorrow’. He also confirmed Brazilian Rafinha will play right back.