Search

Advanced search

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti denies Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal are in ‘chaos’ before Champions League match at Emirates

19:20 06 March 2017

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti during a press conference at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti during a press conference at the Emirates Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti refuted claims Champions League opponents Arsenal are in chaos – saying a good result for the home side tomorrow can change everything for his under-fire counterpart Arsene Wenger

Comment

With the Bundesliga giants 5-1 up on aggregate after all but crushing North London hopes of progressing in this season’s tournament the wily Italian refused to add to the growing pressure Gunners boss Wenger is under.

Ancelotti said: “Criticism is part of the game and part of our job. But the most important thing is to consider the right criticism.

“He has a lot of experience and I am sure he will be able to manage the moment and the situation.

“I sympathise with him as a man and a manager. I have a lot of respect for him. Not all managers can do what he has done at Arsenal.”

The experienced former Chelsea boss who has won the Champions League three times was calm and relaxed in tonight’s press conference at the Emirates before his side trained on the pitch.

Ancelotti whose team would have to lose by a virtually impossible 4-0 scoreline to be eliminated is taking no chances with preparation – and is expecting Wenger’s team to attack from the start of the game in order to put pressure on the Germans.

However, the Italian, who also managed AC Milan when they were beaten on penalties by Liverpool after they squandered a three goal lead in the Champions League final in 2005 is not expecting a repeat of such a sensational comeback, nor of what would be an incredible 4-0 defeat in London – but is taking no chances.

Speaking about that game 12 years ago in Istanbul he joked: “I try to forget it but I don’t forget it”, explaining that tomorrow’s match will see “Arsenal put pressure on us early. They will look to open the scoring early and we have to pay attention – but we won’t change our style.

“We will play the same way we played in Munich.”

Ancelotti said star goalkeeper missed training tonight with a small back problem but will ‘100 per cent play tomorrow’. He also confirmed Brazilian Rafinha will play right back.

Keywords: Arsene Wenger Champions League Liverpool Munich Istanbul London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Sports News

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti denies Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal are in ‘chaos’ before Champions League match at Emirates

19:20 Layth Yousif

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti refuted claims Champions League opponents Arsenal are in chaos – saying a good result for the home side tomorrow can change everything for his under-fire counterpart Arsene Wenger

The Rewind column: Arsene Wenger’s long-ball decision at Anfield turns Arsenal despair into farce – and risks his legacy

10:10 Layth Yousif

Layth Yousif – who has been watching the Gunners for more than three decades – give his uncompromising opinion on Arsenal’s awful first half display from Anfield in his latest Rewind column.

Anna Patten looking to establish herself with Arsenal Ladies

06:30 Neil Metcalfe

FOR Harpenden footballer Anna Patten, the upcoming WSL season is one in which she is determined to firmly establish herself among Arsenal Ladies’ elite.

Liverpool inflict damaging 3-1 defeat on Arsenal in disjointed display – after Alexis Sanchez is benched

Saturday, March 4, 2017 Layth Yousif at Anfield

Liverpool beat Arsenal 3-1 here at Anfield in a game which saw Alexis Sanchez controversially benched – a decision that backfired on Arsene Wenger after a poor first half performance from his team cost them the game.

Exclusive: The Saturday Interview: Arsenal’s cultured young centre-back is Holding out hope for big chance to shine

Saturday, March 4, 2017 Layth Yousif

For a 21-year-old Rob Holding looks composed as he walks into the room, shakes your hand firmly and fixes you firmly in the eye.

Liverpool v Arsenal team news and preview

Friday, March 3, 2017 Layth Yousif

With Arsenal heading to Anfield for tomorrow’s late match at Anfield under fire Arsene Wenger needs a victory to consolidate his team’s top four place – as pressure increases on the beleaguered Frenchman.

Veras Academy add more medals

Friday, March 3, 2017

Club celebrate success at Shito-Ryu Championships

The Friday Fanzone Q&A: Islington’s Tim Payton, long-term Arsenal season ticket holder and AST board member

Friday, March 3, 2017 Layth Yousif

The second in an occasional series of Q&As with Gunners’ fans. This week we have Islington’s Tim Payton, board member of the Arsenal Supporters Trust – with its stated goal being to widen and deepen supporter ownership, representation and influence at Arsenal. Read on for local lad Tim’s absorbing views..

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

The Rewind column: Arsene Wenger’s long-ball decision at Anfield turns Arsenal despair into farce – and risks his legacy

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti denies Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal are in ‘chaos’ before Champions League match at Emirates

Veras Academy add more medals

Exclusive: The Saturday Interview: Arsenal’s cultured young centre-back is Holding out hope for big chance to shine

Exclusive: Long-running Arsenal fanzine The Gooner is to close its print version – editor explains why

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now