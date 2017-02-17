Search

Advanced search

FA Cup: Tottenham to host Millwall; Lincoln awaiting Arsenal

19:29 19 February 2017

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (scores his side's second goal against Fulham in the FA Cup (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (scores his side's second goal against Fulham in the FA Cup (pic Nick Potts/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Home ties for North London neighbours

Comment
Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley and assistant Nicky watch the FA Cup quarter-final draw with fans in the club bar at Sincil Bank (pic Richard Sellers/PA)Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley and assistant Nicky watch the FA Cup quarter-final draw with fans in the club bar at Sincil Bank (pic Richard Sellers/PA)

Tottenham have been handed a home quarter-final tie against Millwall in the FA Cup following their 3-0 win at Fulham.

North London neighbours Arsenal, meanwhile, will entertain National League leaders Lincoln City at the Emirates – if they can win their fifth-round tie at Sutton United on Monday.

Harry Kane’s hat-trick helped Spurs down the west London outfit at Craven Cottage and Mauricio Pochettino’s men will now welcome the south London Lions for the last-ever FA Cup tie at White Hart Lane on the weekend of March 10-13.

The last time Spurs played Millwall in the FA Cup was back in 1966-67, when they went on to lift the silverware after beating Chelsea 2-1 in the first all-London final at Wembley Stadium.

Having seen Lincoln upset Premier League outfit Burnley at Turf Moor to become the first non-league side to reach the quarter-finals since 1914, Arsene Wenger’s underfire Gunners are hoping to avoid being on the wrong end of a giantkilling themselves against Sutton in the final tie of the round of 16.

Arsenal make the trip to Gander Green Lane on the back of a humiliating 5-1 Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich in midweek, which led to more questions about Wenger’s long-term future at the club, and losing to non-league opposition is unthinkable for the record 12-time FA Cup winners, who won back-to-back finals against Hull and Aston Villa in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

FA Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea v Manchester United; Middlesbrough v Huddersfield or Manchester City; Tottenham v Millwall; Sutton United or Arsenal v Lincoln City.

Keywords: Hart Lane Harry Kane Mauricio Pochettino Premier League Champions League Burnley London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Sports News

FA Cup: Tottenham to host Millwall; Lincoln awaiting Arsenal

Yesterday, 19:29
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (scores his side's second goal against Fulham in the FA Cup (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Home ties for North London neighbours

‘I will manage for another season at Arsenal – or somewhere else’ Arsene Wenger adds to speculation about his future

Friday, February 17, 2017 Layth Yousif
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (pic Mike Egerton/Empics)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has added to speculation about his future at the club by saying will be a manager next season – at the Emirates ‘or somewhere else’.

Silver lining for Luan

Thursday, February 16, 2017 George Sessions
Luan Veras faces the camera (pic: Raphael Veras).

Sensei Raphael Veras praises work rate of his son after impressing at latest Judo event

Visibly shellshocked Arsene Wenger calls Arsenal’s 5-1 Champions League rout by Bayern Munich a ‘nightmare’ – accusing his team of being mentally jaded

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 Layth Yousif at the Allianz Arena in Munich
Arsene Wenger called his team's 5-1 defeat by Bayern Munich a nightmare tonight

A visibly shocked Arsene Wenger has called Arsenal’s 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich tonight a ‘nightmare’ – as his team was unceremoniously dumped out of the Champions League by a powerful display from Carlo Ancelotti’s team at the Allianz Arena tonight.

Bayern Munich’s winning powerplay exposes familiar frailties as they blast Arsenal out of the Champions League 5-1 on a grim night at the Allianz Arena

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 Layth Yousif in Munich
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez scores his side's first goal of the game

Bayern Munich provided a masterclass in powerful, winning football as four second half goals blasted Arsenal away after Alexis Sanchez equalised to make it 1-1 at half time.

Arsenal need courage as they prepare to take on Bayern Munich in crucial first leg Champions League tie at the Allianz Arena

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 Layth Yousif in Munich
Arsene Wenger's Arsenal need courage when they take on Bayern Munich tonight

The general consensus from the 300 loyal Arsenal fans on this morning’s early flight from Luton Airport was that their beloved heroes required bravery to take on the aristocrats of Bayern Munich in the Champions League tonight.

Islington Primary School finish Lester Finch Trophy campaign in style

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 Neil Metcalfe
The Islington Primary Schools squad that defeated Barking 6-2

Despite the cold and snow, Islington Primary School’s District football team finished the Lester Finch Trophy campaign off in real style with a 6-2 victory over Barking and Dagenham.

Successful open show for Islington Boxing Club

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 Neil Metcalfe
Islington Boxing Club's Sherif Musah was victorious at the club's open show. Picture: DIETER PERRY

Islington Boxing Club held a successful open show at Boston Dome in Tufnel Park with all 16 bouts feturing a home boxer.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

FA Cup: Tottenham to host Millwall; Lincoln awaiting Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (scores his side's second goal against Fulham in the FA Cup (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now