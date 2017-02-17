FA Cup: Tottenham to host Millwall; Lincoln awaiting Arsenal
PA Wire/PA Images
Home ties for North London neighbours
Tottenham have been handed a home quarter-final tie against Millwall in the FA Cup following their 3-0 win at Fulham.
North London neighbours Arsenal, meanwhile, will entertain National League leaders Lincoln City at the Emirates – if they can win their fifth-round tie at Sutton United on Monday.
Harry Kane’s hat-trick helped Spurs down the west London outfit at Craven Cottage and Mauricio Pochettino’s men will now welcome the south London Lions for the last-ever FA Cup tie at White Hart Lane on the weekend of March 10-13.
The last time Spurs played Millwall in the FA Cup was back in 1966-67, when they went on to lift the silverware after beating Chelsea 2-1 in the first all-London final at Wembley Stadium.
Having seen Lincoln upset Premier League outfit Burnley at Turf Moor to become the first non-league side to reach the quarter-finals since 1914, Arsene Wenger’s underfire Gunners are hoping to avoid being on the wrong end of a giantkilling themselves against Sutton in the final tie of the round of 16.
Arsenal make the trip to Gander Green Lane on the back of a humiliating 5-1 Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich in midweek, which led to more questions about Wenger’s long-term future at the club, and losing to non-league opposition is unthinkable for the record 12-time FA Cup winners, who won back-to-back finals against Hull and Aston Villa in 2014 and 2015 respectively.
FA Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea v Manchester United; Middlesbrough v Huddersfield or Manchester City; Tottenham v Millwall; Sutton United or Arsenal v Lincoln City.