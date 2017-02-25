Search

Freddie Ljungberg leaves Arsenal to join former academy boss Andries Jonker at Wolfsburg

08:30 28 February 2017

Fredrik Ljungberg has left Arsenal

Fredrik Ljungberg has left Arsenal

PA Wire/PA Images

Freddie Ljungberg has left his youth coaching job at Arsenal to join former Gunners academy supremo Andries Jonker at Wolfsburg who also quit his role.

The North Londoners confirmed academy manager Jonker had replaced Valerien Ismael at Wolfsburg after the Bundesliga strugglers sacked their former coach after a poor run of form saw them hover two points above the relegation playoff zone.

The former Arsenal attacking midfielder Ljungberg has become one of Jonker’s assistants along with Uwe Speidel.

Jonker had previously spent two years as assistant manager of Wolfsburg before taking up his role at London Colney in the summer of 2014.

He told Arsenal’s official website: “I have had a wonderful three years at Arsenal.

“We have made significant progress and it has been great to be part of a club which puts such an emphasis on developing young players through its academy.

“I leave a great team of people who will continue to do a terrific job and I would like to thank everyone, including the board, chief executive Ivan Gazidis and Arsène Wenger for all the support.

“There are some top young players in the Arsenal academy. I look forward to seeing them progress their careers.”

