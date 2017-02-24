Search

Friday Fanzone: Arsenal supporter Kevin Whitcher – editor of The Gooner

20:09 24 February 2017

Gooner editor, contributors and mates on FA Cup Final day 2014.

The first in an occasional series of Q&As with Arsenal fans. To kick it off we have Kevin Whitcher, editor of the The Gooner fanzine which been published continuously since the 1980s. Read on for his views...

Tell us a little about yourself.

I have been editing The Gooner and its website onlinegooner.com for the last 16 or so years.

How did you become an Arsenal fan?

I lived in Highbury and they were the local team

Years supporting the club?

31

Arsene Wenger. Discuss:

Change is a part of life. If it wasn’t we’d all still be wearing nappies. Time to try someone different.

What made you get involved with the Gooner?

Got involved with helping to sell it in early 1990, then became a contributor.

Favourite issue and why?

Probably the final one we published in the farewell season at Highbury, because of the nostalgia within

Are fanzines important anymore?

In all honesty, they have been superseded by online opinion in its various forms, which is more accessible, more immediate and free to view.

Do you think social media has made the game better or worse for fans?

Both! But if I had to choose one then better.

What makes you proud to be a Gooner?

Club’s history.

Next statue outside would be?

George Graham

First game?

Arsenal 3 Aston Villa 2 - 1985/86 - Chris Whtye played as a centre forward and scored twice!

Favourite game and why?

FA Cup semi final v Spurs in 1993. A real must-win game at the time.

Worst game and why?

FA Cup semi final v Spurs in 1991. We would have won the double that season.

Favourite player and why?

Dennis Bergkamp – another level. Just brilliant to watch.

Worst player and why?

Denilson – he couldn’t be bothered.

Pre-match routine?

Distributing the Gooner to my team of matchday sellers

Best thing about Highbury?

Intimate atmosphere and architecture

Best thing about Emirates?

Space and comfy seats

Biggest scrape as a fan?

Learned to avoid trouble. Getting out of White Hart Lane after 2004 title winning game and passing off as a home fan to avoid my face being pulverised probably my finest hour. Drinking in a Millwall pub before and after an FA Cup game in 1993 was a bit chancy with hindsight, but I managed to get away with it.

Fourth place trophy or FA Cup – can’t say both

FA Cup. The game is about glory

Favourite win over Spurs

Aside from my favourite game the 3-1 win in the rain at Highbury in 1996 was a bit special

Prediction for the rest of the season

Arsenal to make semi-finals of FA Cup and miss out on top four for first time under Arsene’s tenure – we have some difficult fixtures in the run-in.

All time Arsenal XI

From players I have seen in the flesh it would be (4-4-2):

Seaman; Anderson, Adams, Campbell, Sansom; Pires, Vieira, Steve Williams, Sanchez; Bergkamp, Henry.

