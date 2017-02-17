Search

‘I will manage for another season at Arsenal – or somewhere else’ Arsene Wenger adds to speculation about his future

10:39 17 February 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (pic Mike Egerton/Empics)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has added to speculation about his future at the club by saying will be a manager next season – at the Emirates ‘or somewhere else’.

Capping one of the most difficult weeks of his two decades leading the North London giants the Frenchman was insistent he will still be a boss next season.

The 67-year-old has been under fierce scrutiny following two damaging defeats in the Premier League against Watford and Chelsea and a humiliating 5-1 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League two days ago.

However he insisted this morning: “I am used to the criticism. I think in life it’s important to do what you think is right and all the rest is judgement. I am in a public job and I have to accept it – but I have to behave with my values.”

But he sent a mixed message about where he will be managing next term.

“No matter what happens I will manage for another season – whether it’s here or somewhere else.”

With his team set to face a tricky tie at National League Sutton United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday all eyes will be on him and Arsenal.

He added: “We let everyone judge and criticise, we have to deal with that. We have to bounce back, that is what life is about.

“Even if I go, Arsenal will not win every single game in the future. It is not like before I arrived Arsenal had won five times in the European Cup.

“What is important is that the club makes the right decision for the future. I care about this club and its future and it is very important the club is in safe hands.

“The main emotion is everyone has a big disappointment. We have to regroup and refocus on the next game, and to take care of the consequences a disappointing result can have on everyone’s spirit.”

