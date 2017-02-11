Search

Advanced search

Ian Wright: Arsene Wenger’s coming to the end of his time at Arsenal as ‘players let him down’

08:43 11 February 2017

Ian Wright believes Arsene Wenger may leave Arsenal at the end of this season.

Ian Wright believes Arsene Wenger may leave Arsenal at the end of this season.

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Arsene Wenger is coming to the end of his reign at the club.

Comment

The 53-year-old who hit 185 goals for the North Londoners thinks the Frenchman is contemplating leaving when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live after meeting his former boss this week, the Highbury hero stated Wenger’s two decades at the North London club is near to finishing.

He said: “I get the impression looking at him that will be it.

“He didn’t say to me ‘I’m leaving’ but I think that’s it.

“He actually mentioned when we were talking that he’s coming to the end. I’ve never heard him say that [before].

“He looked winded – like he’d been [punched] in the stomach.

“Do I think he will go at the end of the season? I think he will.

“If he does leave there will be many changes.”

Arsenal sit in fourth place after back-to-back league defeats by Chelsea and Watford, and face third from bottom Hull City in today’s early kick off at the Emirates. Wenger, who has attracted criticism since the club moved from Highbury in 2006, has received increasingly strident opposition to his methods over the last few years, after not winning the Premier League since 2004.

He has also been the subject of increasingly bitter and unacceptable personal abuse on social media as well as from celebrity Arsenal fans.

But Wright believes the fault lies with the players Wenger has been loyal to.

He added; “The players have let him down badly.

“They should have a long, hard look at themselves.

“He has been so faithful to his team – but it has badly misplaced.”

Keywords: Arsene Wenger Premier League BBC Radio

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Sports News

‘I’m not ready for a rest’ – Arsene Wenger denies he is ready to leave Arsenal

21 minutes ago Layth Yousif
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger watches the action from the stands during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger today denied he is set to leave the club at the end of this season following comments from Ian Wright he is ‘coming to the end’ of his time in North London.

‘Glovely’ Alexis Sanchez brace sees Arsenal beat Hull City 2-0 on bitterly cold afternoon

14:28 Layth Yousif at the Emirates
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

Arsenal beat Hull City 2-0 at the Emirates with a brace from Alexis Sanchez in today’s early kick off in the Premier League.

Ian Wright: Arsene Wenger’s coming to the end of his time at Arsenal as ‘players let him down’

08:43 Layth Yousif
Ian Wright believes Arsene Wenger may leave Arsenal at the end of this season.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Arsene Wenger is coming to the end of his reign at the club.

Arsene Wenger calls on Arsenal fans to be united - but risks wrath of long-suffering Gunners crowd by highlighting Spurs supporters

Yesterday, 21:24 Layth Yousif
Arsene Wenger made an unfortunate choice of supporters to illustrate a point.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has called upon fans to show their support at the Emirates tomorrow against Hull City – but risked the wrath of many by suggesting they should follow deadly North London rivals Spurs supporters in ‘getting behind the team’.

Hull will be tough warns Arsenal boss Wenger

Yesterday, 16:38
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger looks on from the stands at Stamford Bridge during his side's loss to Chelsea (pic Steven Paston/PA)

Every game is difficult says Gunners manager

Former Times boxer aims to emulate world champion James DeGale

Thu, 09:00 Ben Kosky
Zak Chelli is set for his professional debut on February 24

Zak Chelli has sparred with two world champions ahead of his professional debut – and the teenager will settle for no less than following in their footsteps.

Essex Road Giants coaches plan fundraising tour of Premier League clubs

Thu, 07:30 Ben Kosky
Essex Road Giants FC with coaches Lewis Yeboah (back row, right) and Ryan Hassan

Two coaches from Essex Road Giants will be going the extra mile in April when they visit all 20 Premier League grounds within one week.

Islington Boxing Club duo victorious at Golden Girls Box Cup in Sweden

Wed, 15:00
Victorious Islington BC duo Sunni Torgman (left) and Claudia Wilmot-Smith at the Golden Girls Box Cup

Claudia Wilmot-Smith claimed her first honour in amateur boxing as Islington BC recorded a double success at the Golden Girls Box Cup in Sweden.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Former Times boxer aims to emulate world champion James DeGale

Zak Chelli is set for his professional debut on February 24

Ian Wright: Arsene Wenger’s coming to the end of his time at Arsenal as ‘players let him down’

Ian Wright believes Arsene Wenger may leave Arsenal at the end of this season.

Anaconda Swimming Club girls shine at Middlesex Championships

Anaconda SC's gold medal winner Sadie Goldin with the club's head coach Wayne Lock

Arsene Wenger calls on Arsenal fans to be united - but risks wrath of long-suffering Gunners crowd by highlighting Spurs supporters

Arsene Wenger made an unfortunate choice of supporters to illustrate a point.

Predictable defeat at Chelsea underlines how Arsenal are stagnating under Arsene Wenger

Arsenal substitute Danny Welbeck (left) battles for the ball with Chelsea's Nemanja Matic
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now