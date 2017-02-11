Ian Wright: Arsene Wenger’s coming to the end of his time at Arsenal as ‘players let him down’

Ian Wright believes Arsene Wenger may leave Arsenal at the end of this season. PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Arsene Wenger is coming to the end of his reign at the club.

The 53-year-old who hit 185 goals for the North Londoners thinks the Frenchman is contemplating leaving when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live after meeting his former boss this week, the Highbury hero stated Wenger’s two decades at the North London club is near to finishing.

He said: “I get the impression looking at him that will be it.

“He didn’t say to me ‘I’m leaving’ but I think that’s it.

“He actually mentioned when we were talking that he’s coming to the end. I’ve never heard him say that [before].

“He looked winded – like he’d been [punched] in the stomach.

“Do I think he will go at the end of the season? I think he will.

“If he does leave there will be many changes.”

Arsenal sit in fourth place after back-to-back league defeats by Chelsea and Watford, and face third from bottom Hull City in today’s early kick off at the Emirates. Wenger, who has attracted criticism since the club moved from Highbury in 2006, has received increasingly strident opposition to his methods over the last few years, after not winning the Premier League since 2004.

He has also been the subject of increasingly bitter and unacceptable personal abuse on social media as well as from celebrity Arsenal fans.

But Wright believes the fault lies with the players Wenger has been loyal to.

He added; “The players have let him down badly.

“They should have a long, hard look at themselves.

“He has been so faithful to his team – but it has badly misplaced.”