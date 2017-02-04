Search

Advanced search

Limp Arsenal beaten by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

14:25 04 February 2017

Chelsea's Eden Hazard (centre) scores his side's second goal against Arsenal

Chelsea's Eden Hazard (centre) scores his side's second goal against Arsenal

PA Wire

Arsenal’s lingering title hopes were all but extinguished as they slumped to a comprehensive 3-1 defeat at the hands of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Comment

The Blues – who now have a 12-point lead over their London rivals – avenged their 3-0 loss at the Emirates earlier in the season with goals from Marcos Alonso, Eden Hazard and ex-Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas before Olivier Giroud netted a late consolation.

Arsenal were actually first to manufacture some attacking threat at Stamford Bridge, with Mesut Ozil capitalising on a defensive slip to tee up Alex Iwobi, whose drive was deflected behind.

But the Blues sounded a note of warning when they won a free-kick and the marking proved to be less than tight as Gary Cahill got up with ease to head down and over.

And the gaps in Arsenal’s defence were evident just a few minutes later as Pedro whipped a ball into Diego Costa, whose header flashed against the crossbar and sat up for Alonso to nod into the unguarded net.

Hector Bellerin, who took a knock in the process of trying to prevent the goal, was unable to continue, and the Gunners’ reshuffled back line came under further pressure.

Costa evaded both centre-halves before thumping a chance into the side netting, while Alonso set up Pedro for a first-time effort that Petr Cech scrambled behind.

Cech’s counterpart Thibaut Courtois was finally called into action late in the first half, clawing the ball away after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s cross picked out the head of Gabriel.

But Chelsea were back on the front foot at the start of the second half, with Hazard going close before doubling his side’s advantage with a stunning individual strike.

Collecting the ball on the halfway line, the Belgian brushed off Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin as he zigzagged his way into the box and fired past Cech.

Arsenal briefly glimpsed a way back into the game when substitute Danny Welbeck’s glancing header was turned behind by Courtois and Mustafi nodded wide from the resulting corner, but that flicker of hope was a very fleeting one.

Their miserable afternoon was completed five minutes from time when Cech collected a throw-in and poked it nonchalantly into the path of Fabregas, who looked almost apologetic as he lobbed it over the keeper from the edge of the box - and Giroud’s injury-time header could not disguise the Gunners’ shortcomings.

Arsenal: Cech; Bellerin (Gabriel 17), Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Coquelin (Giroud 65); Walcott (Welbcck 70), Iwobi, Ozil; Sanchez.

Keywords: Francis Coquelin Mesut Ozil Petr Cech Laurent Koscielny Danny Welbeck Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Alex Iwobi Hector Bellerin Premier League London

Latest Islington Sports News

Limp Arsenal beaten by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

14:25 Ben Kosky
Chelsea's Eden Hazard (centre) scores his side's second goal against Arsenal

Arsenal’s lingering title hopes were all but extinguished as they slumped to a comprehensive 3-1 defeat at the hands of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Islington Boxing Club fighter eager for McDonagh rematch at Tufnell Park show

Thu, 10:00 Ben Kosky
Islington BC's Mason Smith

Islington BC’s Mason Smith feels he and opponent Martin McDonagh both have much to prove when they clash in an eagerly-awaited rematch next week.

Arsenal lagging behind Premier League rivals on Safe Standing campaign

Thu, 07:29 Freddie Paxton
Safe standing at Celtic Park

Arsenal are in danger of being left behind in the drive to reintroduce safe standing at top-level football, according to campaigners.

Highgate Harriers achieve best ever result at Southern Cross-country Championships

Wed, 16:50
Highgate Harriers' Andy Maud

Andy Maud withstood the pressure to lead Highgate Harriers to their second successive victory in the men’s Southern Championships at Parliament Hill Fields.

Riviera defeat South London Sharks in Jack Walpole Cup

Wed, 16:34
Action from the Hackney & Leyton League as FC Stepney (white) beat Eagle 4-1. Pic: Dave Simpson/TGS Photo

Igli Gjata scored twice as Riviera beat South London Sharks 3-2 to book their place in the next round of the Jack Walpole Cup.

Islington side edge London Pulse in hard-fought league clash

Wed, 13:46
Access2Sports U12s

Brothers Joshua and Jordan Dawes gave Access2Sports Under-12s the edge as they held off London Pulse to secure a 34-28 victory in the Community Basketball League.

Arsenal failings resurface in washout against Watford

Wed, 10:56 Alex Bellotti
Alexis Sanchez tussles with Watford's Sebastian Prodl during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat on Tuesday

On the way home from a wet Tuesday night in Islington, travelling Gooners were delayed because of a drainage problem off Holloway Road.

Arsenal title chances damaged by home defeat to Watford

Tue, 21:51 Joe Nelson
The anguish shows on the faces of Arsenal players (l-r) Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal after they concede the opening goal against Watford

Arsenal crashed to a lacklustre 2-1 defeat at the hands of Watford to dent their Premier League title hopes.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Arsenal lagging behind Premier League rivals on Safe Standing campaign

Safe standing at Celtic Park

Arsenal title chances damaged by home defeat to Watford

The anguish shows on the faces of Arsenal players (l-r) Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal after they concede the opening goal against Watford

Arsenal failings resurface in washout against Watford

Alexis Sanchez tussles with Watford's Sebastian Prodl during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat on Tuesday

The Rewind opinion column – what we learned from Southampton v Arsenal

Arsenal's Danny Welbeck appaluds supporters as he is substituted during the Emirates FA Cup, fourth round match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Limp Arsenal beaten by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea's Eden Hazard (centre) scores his side's second goal against Arsenal
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now