Long-running Arsenal fanzine The Gooner is to close its print version – editor explains why

The editor of long-running Arsenal fanzine The Gooner has revealed it is to close its print version.

Kevin Whitcher, editor of the fanzine, has confirmed the cult publication which has aired Gunners’ fans views for nearly three decades is to cease publication of its print run from the end of the 2017/18 season.

There will still be an online platform but due to costs and changes in reading habits the final ever issue will be published in the spring of 2018.

Explaining his decision he said: “The way things look currently, next season will probably be the final one that sees a print version of The Gooner.

“It seems a good time to bow out, as we’ll have passed our 30 year anniversary.

“Among several factors influencing the decision is that print media is a dying phenomenon and fanzines are no exception.

“Sadly, the costs involved in publishing the mag mean that before too long we’ll be producing it for love rather than money.

“And as The Gooner eats up a fair proportion of my personal working time, it is becoming increasingly difficult to justify continuing.

“There will be two further issues this season and six in 2017/18.

“We will probably continue with the website, and there could be some special projects,”

