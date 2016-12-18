Manchester City v Arsenal: your best bets

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud EMPICS Sport

As teams prepare to play their final matches prior to the traditionally packed Christmas schedule, we’ve reached a stage in the season where jockeying for position usually gives way to what becomes a serious challenge for silverware.

Arsenal’s impressive run of form has seen them installed as Ladbrokes’ 9/2 second favourites to claim the league title this year, while pre-season favourites and Sunday’s opponents Manchester City have drifted to 5/1.

The match stats team at bettingexpert.com remind us that three of the pair’s last five league encounters have been score draws and, while their last half-dozen duels have yielded 24 goals, nine of them came in a single fixture.

Sunday’s opponents have suffered from an unexpected loss of form, a point reflected in their ‘match win’ odds.

Granted, they’re William Hill’s 6/5 favourites to secure victory in front of their own supporters, while Arsenal head to Manchester priced as bet365’s 13/5 underdogs to register three points – but City’s odds would have been considerably shorter two months ago.

Indeed, given City’s recent form, punters might be tempted to take advantage of BetVictor’s massive 5/1 for the Gunners to win both halves, although more circumspect folks, interested in adding a modicum of insurance to that wager, could also fancy Skybet’s 4/6 posted in favour of both teams scoring.

With this in mind, note that Bwin offer 2/1 against the game’s opening goal arriving inside the first 15 minutes.

Olivier Giroud has scored in each of the last three league matches against Manchester City and the Frenchman is 15/8 (Winner.com) to score at any time on Sunday. City’s most consistent performer, Kevin De Bruyne, is 6/4 (Betway) in the same market.

In other markets, Paddy Power consider Arsenal a 4/1 shot to win at the Etihad Stadium without conceding, and Ladbrokes offer 10/3 against Arsene Wenger’s men enjoying a one-goal margin of victory.

A fourth score draw in six duels is rated a 10/3 shot by 188bet, while bookies rate a 1-1 outcome higher than any other score, with bet365 pricing that particular result at 6/1.

Odds supplied by the customisable odds comparison site, SmartBets.com. Make sure you’re getting the best free tips online at www.bettingexpert.com.

TOP TIPS

Both teams to score: 4/7, 188bet

Last goal to be scored after the 76th minute: Evens, Betway

Match to produce more than 2.5 goals: 4/6, Coral