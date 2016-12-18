Search

Advanced search

Manchester City v Arsenal: your best bets

07:01 15 December 2016

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud

EMPICS Sport

As teams prepare to play their final matches prior to the traditionally packed Christmas schedule, we’ve reached a stage in the season where jockeying for position usually gives way to what becomes a serious challenge for silverware.

Comment

Arsenal’s impressive run of form has seen them installed as Ladbrokes’ 9/2 second favourites to claim the league title this year, while pre-season favourites and Sunday’s opponents Manchester City have drifted to 5/1.

The match stats team at bettingexpert.com remind us that three of the pair’s last five league encounters have been score draws and, while their last half-dozen duels have yielded 24 goals, nine of them came in a single fixture.

Sunday’s opponents have suffered from an unexpected loss of form, a point reflected in their ‘match win’ odds.

Granted, they’re William Hill’s 6/5 favourites to secure victory in front of their own supporters, while Arsenal head to Manchester priced as bet365’s 13/5 underdogs to register three points – but City’s odds would have been considerably shorter two months ago.

Indeed, given City’s recent form, punters might be tempted to take advantage of BetVictor’s massive 5/1 for the Gunners to win both halves, although more circumspect folks, interested in adding a modicum of insurance to that wager, could also fancy Skybet’s 4/6 posted in favour of both teams scoring.

With this in mind, note that Bwin offer 2/1 against the game’s opening goal arriving inside the first 15 minutes.

Olivier Giroud has scored in each of the last three league matches against Manchester City and the Frenchman is 15/8 (Winner.com) to score at any time on Sunday. City’s most consistent performer, Kevin De Bruyne, is 6/4 (Betway) in the same market.

In other markets, Paddy Power consider Arsenal a 4/1 shot to win at the Etihad Stadium without conceding, and Ladbrokes offer 10/3 against Arsene Wenger’s men enjoying a one-goal margin of victory.

A fourth score draw in six duels is rated a 10/3 shot by 188bet, while bookies rate a 1-1 outcome higher than any other score, with bet365 pricing that particular result at 6/1.

Odds supplied by the customisable odds comparison site, SmartBets.com. Make sure you’re getting the best free tips online at www.bettingexpert.com.

TOP TIPS

Both teams to score: 4/7, 188bet

Last goal to be scored after the 76th minute: Evens, Betway

Match to produce more than 2.5 goals: 4/6, Coral

Keywords: Olivier Giroud Ladbrokes Manchester

Latest Islington Sports News

Islington Boxing Club star secures his place in GB squad

11:46 Ben Kosky
Islington BC's Mason Smith with his England Boxing Southern Area belt

Islington BC’s Mason ‘Smasher’ Smith is savouring an early Christmas present after learning of his selection for the GB Boxing podium potential squad.

New teams invited to join Camden & Islington Girls League in 2017

07:30
Teams from the Camden & Islington Girls League: Cally Stars, Camden Girls, FC Brazilianas, Fusion, Highbury Wolves and Islington Borough Girls with (back left) Wynn Connell, the head of Acerbis UK, and (middle) Ben Cooper and (back right) Paul McGrath from London Trophy Company.

Camden & Islington Girls’ League organisers are inviting new teams to join up in January following their successful first term at Market Road.

Arsenal v West Brom: your best bets

07:16
Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (right) and West Bromwich Albion's Craig Dawson battle for the ball during the last meeting between the sides in April

Festive season football has always been important for several reasons – first, it tends to produce tight, pivotal fixtures; second, as we’ve reached the notional halfway stage of the season, teams know what they have to do between now and May to consider their campaign successful. And finally, it provides supporters with an opportunity to escape truly dire television schedules.

Islington Boxing Club reward youngsters for hard work

Yesterday, 16:00
Islington BC's Zachary Tumbridge

Zachary Tumbridge and Keyaan Miah took top honours when Islington BC handed out the end of term awards at their infants’ classes.

Mile End fight back to draw eight-goal thriller against FC Krystal

Yesterday, 15:00
Action from the 4-4 draw between FC Krystal (blue/white) and Mile End in the Hackney & Leyton Sunday League Premier Division. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Mile End’s dramatic late comeback clinched a share of the spoils as they recovered a three-goal deficit to draw 4-4 with FC Krystal in the Hackney & Leyton League Premier Division.

Arsenal live up to label of mental fragility in defeat at Manchester City

Mon, 12:15 Layth Yousif
Raheem Sterling (third from left) scores Manchester City's winner against Arsenal

There has been a revolution at Manchester City in the last few years. With a world-class line up, silverware galore, a new ground, and sparkling academy in a previously run-down part of the city – they are very much a club on the up.

Arsene Wenger admits to a ‘horrible week’ as Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester City sees two damaging losses dent title hopes

Sunday, December 18, 2016 Layth Yousif at the Etihad
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (right) and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (left) argue on the touchline

A visibly frustrated Arsene Wenger said it has been a ‘horrible week’ for Arsenal after a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City capped two damaging losses in the North West.

Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal choke again after Manchester City fight back to win 2-1 following early Theo Walcott goal

Sunday, December 18, 2016 Layth Yousif at the Etihad
Arsenal's Theo Walcott celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Arsene Wenger’s team threw away a 1-0 lead at half time to cap a miserable week for Arsenal by losing 2-1 at Manchester City at the Etihad today.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Arsenal live up to label of mental fragility in defeat at Manchester City

Raheem Sterling (third from left) scores Manchester City's winner against Arsenal

Finsbury Park regain winning habit against Weston

Finsbury Park RFC players display their new kit, courtesy of their sponsors, The Twelve Pins.

Arsenal v West Brom: your best bets

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (right) and West Bromwich Albion's Craig Dawson battle for the ball during the last meeting between the sides in April

Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal choke again after Manchester City fight back to win 2-1 following early Theo Walcott goal

Arsenal's Theo Walcott celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Islington Boxing Club fighter heads ‘left-wing gym’ in Stoke Newington

Islington BC's Ella Gilbert (left) is declared the victor against Ruth Wright (Dynamo ABC)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now