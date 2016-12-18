Mark Hughes storms out of press conference after being asked views on Stoke City fans singing offensive Aaron Ramsey song as Arsenal go top of the Premier League

A touchy Mark Hughes stormed out of his post-match press conference after he was quizzed on his views about Stoke City fans at The Emirates singing about Aaron Ramsey’s career-threatening injury.

Former Manchester United player Hughes, who had been complementary about Arsene Wenger’s team saying they were ‘an exceptional team’ after they beat his Potters team 3-1 to go top of the Premier League this afternoon took exception to a question about Arsenal’s midfielder.

As his meeting with the press was drawing to an end he was asked if he heard his travelling fans singing ‘Aaron Ramsey walks with a limp’.

The Welshman replied with a curt: ‘I didn’t hear it’, before storming out stony faced.

Arsenal won the game 3-1 with goals from Theo Walcott, Mesut Ozil and Alex Iwobi after Charlie Adam had put Stoke ahead with a first half penalty following a challenge by Granit Xhaka that left Joe Allen needing treatment for a head injury.