Mark Hughes storms out of press conference after being asked views on Stoke City fans singing offensive Aaron Ramsey song as Arsenal go top of the Premier League
18:03 10 December 2016
EMPICS Sport
A touchy Mark Hughes stormed out of his post-match press conference after he was quizzed on his views about Stoke City fans at The Emirates singing about Aaron Ramsey’s career-threatening injury.
Former Manchester United player Hughes, who had been complementary about Arsene Wenger’s team saying they were ‘an exceptional team’ after they beat his Potters team 3-1 to go top of the Premier League this afternoon took exception to a question about Arsenal’s midfielder.
As his meeting with the press was drawing to an end he was asked if he heard his travelling fans singing ‘Aaron Ramsey walks with a limp’.
The Welshman replied with a curt: ‘I didn’t hear it’, before storming out stony faced.
Arsenal won the game 3-1 with goals from Theo Walcott, Mesut Ozil and Alex Iwobi after Charlie Adam had put Stoke ahead with a first half penalty following a challenge by Granit Xhaka that left Joe Allen needing treatment for a head injury.
