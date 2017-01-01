Search

Advanced search

Preston North End v Arsenal: your best bets

07:15 05 January 2017

Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal

EMPICS Sport

It may have lost some of its sheen, partly as a result of being spread over three days instead of taking place on one gloriously unpredictable Saturday, but the FA Cup third round has still retained a sizeable quota of its magic.

Comment

This weekend Stourbridge, Barrow, Sutton, Eastleigh and Lincoln each have an opportunity to create sporting history by knocking out teams that lie several divisions above them in football’s pyramid. Team talks reminding the underdogs that it’s ‘11 versus 11’ will echo throughout the nation’s dressing rooms.

From a punter’s perspective, however, it has become increasingly easy to predict who will win the competition: four teams have won 21 of the 25 finals contested since 1992 – a success ratio of 84 per cent between them.

Backing Chelsea (11/2, bet365) or Arsenal (8/1, Unibet) over this period would have provided punters with a better-than-evens chance of success. Add Manchester United (8/1, BetVictor.com) and Liverpool (13/2, Skybet) into the mix and almost all bases are covered.

According to the match stats team at bettingexpert.com, Arsenal’s odds could shorten significantly following Saturday’s tie against Preston at Deepdale, so it might be worth backing them at the outset.

The Gunners are 2/5 (Betway) to ease through to the fourth round at the first time of asking, whereas the home side are quoted at 8/1 (Winner.com) to cause what bookies feel is an unlikely upset.

According to Paddy Power, Arsenal are 7/5 to win without conceding, while Ladbrokes chalk 7/4 against Alexis Sanchez scoring the game’s final goal.

Elsewhere, the draw (17/4, William Hill) has found favour among those not expecting to see full-strength line-ups – a view which adds appeal to bet365’s 11/1 posted against it finishing one apiece.

However, 888sport’s 6/1 odds for it to finish 2-0 to Arsenal is the correct score market’s most-backed outcome.

Odds courtesy of customisable odds comparison site SmartBets.com. Make sure you’re getting the best free tips online at www.bettingexpert.com.

Keywords: Alexis Sanchez Liverpool Preston

Latest Islington Sports News

Why Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe is a strong candidate to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager

12:31 Layth Yousif
AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe

Eight years ago this month Bournemouth appointed a 32-year-old Eddie Howe as manager. Five months later he saved the Cherries from relegation from the Football League – after starting the season on minus 17 points.

Islington Boxing Club team up with charity campaigner Mohan Samarasinhe to develop sport in Sri Lanka

07:30 Ben Kosky
Islington Boxing Club's Lenny Hagland (left) with Mohan Samarasinhe

For the sceptics who associate boxing with violence, it might be worth hearing what Mohan Samarasinhe has to say.

Preston North End v Arsenal: your best bets

07:15
Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal

It may have lost some of its sheen, partly as a result of being spread over three days instead of taking place on one gloriously unpredictable Saturday, but the FA Cup third round has still retained a sizeable quota of its magic.

Arsenal Ladies stalwart awarded MBE for services to women’s football

Yesterday, 16:30
Arsenal Ladies' Alex Scott (left) with manager Pedro Martinez Losa and team-mate Kelly Smith after their 2016 Women's FA Cup Final victory at Wembley Stadium.

Long-serving Arsenal Ladies captain Alex Scott has been honoured with an MBE for her outstanding contribution to the women’s game.

Aurel Sinko-Uribe wins Highgate Harriers’ Bottomists Trophy race at Hampstead Heath

Yesterday, 15:27
Highgate Harriers' Aurel Sinko-Uribe (right) receives the annual Bottomists Trophy from Pam Fosbrook

Highgate Harriers’ Under-20 athlete Aurel Sinko-Uribe was victorious in the club’s annual Bottomists Trophy race at Hampstead Heath.

Arsenal midfielder facing injury setback after 3-3 draw at Bournemouth

Yesterday, 12:10
Francis Coquelin, Arsenal

Francis Coquelin could be facing a spell on the sidelines after limping off with a hamstring problem in Arsenal’s 3-3 draw at Bournemouth.

Late Giroud equaliser sees Arsenal gain share of the spoils after incredible comeback to draw 3-3 with impressive Bournemouth

Tue, 21:49 Layth Yousif at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth's Charlie Daniels scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

An incredible football match on the south coast tonight saw Arsenal pull back a three goal deficit to draw 3-3 against Bournemouth.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger unhappy with fixture schedule

Sunday, January 1, 2017 Ben Kosky
Alex Iwobi (right) heads Arsenal's second goal in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace

Arsene Wenger has hit out at the festive fixture schedule that will force Arsenal to play twice in three days to meet TV commitments.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Late Giroud equaliser sees Arsenal gain share of the spoils after incredible comeback to draw 3-3 with impressive Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth's Charlie Daniels scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Why Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe is a strong candidate to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger unhappy with fixture schedule

Alex Iwobi (right) heads Arsenal's second goal in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace

Arsenal midfielder facing injury setback after 3-3 draw at Bournemouth

Francis Coquelin, Arsenal

Preston North End v Arsenal: your best bets

Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now