Search

Advanced search

Sutton manager Paul Doswell confirms generous Arsenal to donate £50k to non-league minnows for much-needed classrooms

08:04 21 February 2017

Sutton United's manager Paul Doswell (left) and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shake hands before the game

Sutton United's manager Paul Doswell (left) and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shake hands before the game

EMPICS Sport

The manager of Sutton United has confirmed kind-hearted Arsenal are set to donate a cool £50,000 to the non-league minnows after last night’s game.

Comment

Speaking afterwards Paul Doswell revealed the North London giants will give the money to the National League strugglers to help build two classrooms.

The generous Gunners had intended to donate their share of the £100,000 gate receipts – but were unable to do so due to FA rules.

However the North Londoners who won 2-0 last night with goals from Lucas Perez and Theo Walcott – were in discussions with Sutton, and have now agreed to fund the much needed rooms for learning.

Manager Doswell said: “The reality is that Arsenal have been superb all the way through this.

“We think they’re going to help us with the classroom.

“It’s an amazing gesture from them – and one we’re very thankful for.”

“It’s going to go into the community fund and they’ve promised us £50,000 which will buy us two classrooms.

“The money will be spent on 100 children, 16-18, on site. We’ll buy new dressing rooms, new classrooms, all our toilets will now be fixed.

“Everything you could want your house to look like, we’ll get it in order. It won’t be spent on players.”

Keywords: Theo Walcott National League London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Sports News

Sutton manager Paul Doswell confirms generous Arsenal to donate £50k to non-league minnows for much-needed classrooms

08:04 Layth Yousif
Sutton United's manager Paul Doswell (left) and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shake hands before the game

The manager of Sutton United has confirmed kind-hearted Arsenal are set to donate a cool £50,000 to the non-league minnows after last night’s game.

Arsene Wenger pays tribute to ‘astonishing’ Sutton United after Arsenal win 2-0 at Gander Green Lane – as he admits minnows’ intensity surprises him

02:45 Layth Yousif
Sutton United's manager Paul Doswell (left) and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shake hands before the game

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger paid tribute to battling non-league opponents Sutton United after his side’s hard-fought 2-0 FA Cup fifth round victory at Gander Green Lane on Monday night.

Arsenal advance past spirited Sutton

Yesterday, 22:02 Layth Yousif at the Borough Sports Ground
Arsenal's Theo Walcott celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Sutton United (pic Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sutton United 0 Arsenal 2

Hornsey schoolgirls draw Tottenham Ladies against Arsenal

Yesterday, 17:15 Neil Metcalfe
Jessica Mendes and Juliana Guerra of Hornsey School for Girls made the draw for the fifth round of the SSE Women's FA Cup alongside Jemma Rose of Arsenal Ladies. Picture: ALEX BROADWAY/THE FA/GETTY IMAGES

Giantkillers Tottenham Hotspur will face north London rivals and current Women’s FA Cup holders Arsenal in round five thanks to two schoolgirls from Hornsey School for Girls.

Arsenal to host Tottenham in last 16 of the FA Cup

Yesterday, 12:23 Neil Metcalfe
Tottenham Ladies will go to Arsenal in the fifth round of the SSE Women's FA Cup. Picture: WUSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

Tottenham Ladies’ reward for shocking Brighton in the FA Cup is a trip to north London rivals – and current holders – Arsenal.

Sutton looking forward to giving Arsenal a traditional non-league welcome in tonight’s eagerly-awaited FA Cup clash live on the BBC

Yesterday, 09:52 Layth Yousif
An aerial view of Gander Green Lane, home of Sutton United Football Club in South London.

Sutton United are set to be the perfect non-league hosts to Arsenal’s multimillionaires in the FA Cup tonight – but any boisterous fans attending the game should be aware of the club’s reserve keeper and internet sensation.

FA Cup: Tottenham to host Millwall; Lincoln awaiting Arsenal

Sunday, February 19, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (scores his side's second goal against Fulham in the FA Cup (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Home ties for North London neighbours

‘I will manage for another season at Arsenal – or somewhere else’ Arsene Wenger adds to speculation about his future

Friday, February 17, 2017 Layth Yousif
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (pic Mike Egerton/Empics)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has added to speculation about his future at the club by saying will be a manager next season – at the Emirates ‘or somewhere else’.

Breaking News

Man arrested on suspicion of trespass at Caledonian Road and Barnsbury station

17 minutes ago
Police and paramedics under the Cally Road bridge on Tuesday. Picture: James Morris

A police chase through the Cally this morning ended with a man being arrested after allegedly running onto tracks at the Overground station.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Sutton manager Paul Doswell confirms generous Arsenal to donate £50k to non-league minnows for much-needed classrooms

Sutton United's manager Paul Doswell (left) and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shake hands before the game

Arsene Wenger pays tribute to ‘astonishing’ Sutton United after Arsenal win 2-0 at Gander Green Lane – as he admits minnows’ intensity surprises him

Sutton United's manager Paul Doswell (left) and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shake hands before the game

Sutton looking forward to giving Arsenal a traditional non-league welcome in tonight’s eagerly-awaited FA Cup clash live on the BBC

An aerial view of Gander Green Lane, home of Sutton United Football Club in South London.

Arsenal to host Tottenham in last 16 of the FA Cup

Tottenham Ladies will go to Arsenal in the fifth round of the SSE Women's FA Cup. Picture: WUSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

Arsenal advance past spirited Sutton

Arsenal's Theo Walcott celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Sutton United (pic Andrew Matthews/PA)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now