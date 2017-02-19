Sutton manager Paul Doswell confirms generous Arsenal to donate £50k to non-league minnows for much-needed classrooms

Sutton United's manager Paul Doswell (left) and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shake hands before the game EMPICS Sport

The manager of Sutton United has confirmed kind-hearted Arsenal are set to donate a cool £50,000 to the non-league minnows after last night’s game.

Speaking afterwards Paul Doswell revealed the North London giants will give the money to the National League strugglers to help build two classrooms.

The generous Gunners had intended to donate their share of the £100,000 gate receipts – but were unable to do so due to FA rules.

However the North Londoners who won 2-0 last night with goals from Lucas Perez and Theo Walcott – were in discussions with Sutton, and have now agreed to fund the much needed rooms for learning.

Manager Doswell said: “The reality is that Arsenal have been superb all the way through this.

“We think they’re going to help us with the classroom.

“It’s an amazing gesture from them – and one we’re very thankful for.”

“It’s going to go into the community fund and they’ve promised us £50,000 which will buy us two classrooms.

“The money will be spent on 100 children, 16-18, on site. We’ll buy new dressing rooms, new classrooms, all our toilets will now be fixed.

“Everything you could want your house to look like, we’ll get it in order. It won’t be spent on players.”