Search

Advanced search

The Friday Fanzone Q&A: Islington’s Tim Payton, long-term Arsenal season ticket holder and AST board member

07:28 03 March 2017

Friday Fanzone: Islington's Tim Payton, AST board member.

Friday Fanzone: Islington's Tim Payton, AST board member.

Archant

The second in an occasional series of Q&As with Gunners’ fans. This week we have Islington’s Tim Payton, board member of the Arsenal Supporters Trust – with its stated goal being to widen and deepen supporter ownership, representation and influence at Arsenal. Read on for local lad Tim’s absorbing views..

Comment

Tell us a little about yourself.

I am a board member of the Arsenal Supporters Trust and a season ticket holder for more than 30 years

How did you become an Arsenal fan?

I grew up in Islington and went to Highbury Grove, the local school to Arsenal

Arsene Wenger. Discuss:

Arsene Wenger will rightly go down in Arsenal history for having transformed English football and given Arsenal some of their best-ever times including the incomparable Invincibles. However time catches up with everyone and I agree with the sentiment it time for a fresh start for both Arsene and Arsenal.

What made you get involved with AST?

I got involved with the AST as I believe a club should be all about its fans. The perfect model is one where fans hold a stake in the club and ensure it acts in a custodian way so everyone can share its progress.

Is fan ownership still realistic?

The huge amount of money in the game makes it very difficult. The new model for groups like the AST is to influence. This means focusing on issues like good governance, fairer ticket prices and safe standing.

What makes you proud to be a Gooner?

I am proud of the roots Arsenal has in its local community. Clubs must never forget where they come from and that without fans they don’t exist.

Next statue outside would be?

I wouldn’t have another statue. I would prefer a small replica Highbury so people can remember how special that ground was.

First game?

My first game was Arsenal 2, Nottingham Forest 0 in 1982. I can still visualise Graham Rix’s goal.

Favourite game and why?

The 1987 Littlewoods Cup Final win over Liverpool. It was my first-ever final and the start of ‘modern Arsenal’. Wembley and the atmosphere blew me away. It was all so new and special.

Favourite player and why?

Thierry Henry. Notable recommendation – Robert Pires

Best thing about Highbury?

The old schoolboys enclosure as you could change ends at half time. I also loved going down at school lunchtimes and climbing into the Clock End to eat chips and soak up the place when empty – until Ken Friar chased us out!

Fourth place trophy or FA Cup – can’t say both

FA Cup

All time Arsenal XI

This is based on those who made biggest impact on me not necessarily the greatest players (4-4-2):

Jennings; Dixon, Adams, Bould, Sansom; Viera,Gilberto, Pires, Rocastle; Henry, Bergkamp

What next for AST?

Arsenal need to do more for the match-going fan, in particular to improve the atmosphere – which is generally very poor at the Emirates. This means safe standing, more emphasis on building links to fans and taking action to fill empty seats every week.

Follow Tim on Twitter @timpayton. For the trust follow @AST_arsenal or visit their website www.arsenaltrust.org.

Keywords: Thierry Henry Liverpool Nottingham

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Sports News

Bow’s Lotte Wubben-Moy ready to kick on with Arsenal Ladies

06:30 Neil Metcalfe

With just a handful of weeks to go until her team gets their SSE Women’s FA Cup title defence underway, Arsenal Ladies’ star Lotte Wubben-Moy is chomping at the bit to get started.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: I am ‘lucid’ enough to say no to Barcelona job

Yesterday, 12:46 Layth Yousif

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed he would like to stay at the club after his contract expires at the end of this season – in the wake of speculation linking him to a possible move to Barcelona.

Chelli snatches his ‘time to shine’ with both hands

Yesterday, 10:02 Neil Metcalfe

Former Times ABC member Zak Chelli made a stunning start to his professional career with a third round stoppage of Jacob Lucas.

Honours even as Islington Boxing Club held in Jersey

Tue, 12:17 Neil Metcalfe

Honours were even as Islington Boxing Club drew 6-6 in a team match against Jersey Leonis held at the Raidisson Blu Hotel, Jersey.

Freddie Ljungberg leaves Arsenal to join former academy boss Andries Jonker at Wolfsburg

Tue, 08:30 Layth Yousif

Freddie Ljungberg has left his youth coaching job at Arsenal to join former Gunners academy supremo Andries Jonker at Wolfsburg who also quit his role.

Islington Admiral start Invitation Cup in style

Mon, 10:49 Neil Metcalfe

Islington Admiral United got their Invitation Cup group campaign off to a flying start with a thumping 5-1 win over Regent Rovers.

Arsenal’s latest financial results sees healthy cash reserves for new signings

Saturday, February 25, 2017 Layth Yousif

Record high of £110.5m spent on players – with a 20 per cent rise in turnover to £191.1m from £158.1m for six months to the end of November 2016. Layth Yousif MBA studies the results so you don’t have to...

Exclusive: Long-running Arsenal fanzine The Gooner is to close its print version – editor explains why

Saturday, February 25, 2017 Layth Yousif

The editor of long-running Arsenal fanzine The Gooner has revealed it is to close its print version.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Arsenal’s latest financial results sees healthy cash reserves for new signings

Exclusive: Long-running Arsenal fanzine The Gooner is to close its print version – editor explains why

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: I am ‘lucid’ enough to say no to Barcelona job

Honours even as Islington Boxing Club held in Jersey

Freddie Ljungberg leaves Arsenal to join former academy boss Andries Jonker at Wolfsburg

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now