Search

Advanced search

The Rewind opinion column: What we learned from Arsenal v Hull City – just say no to shouting ‘who’ at away substitutes

20:38 13 February 2017

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

EMPICS Sport

Layth Yousif reviews Arsenal’s weekend action in our weekly Rewind column.

Comment

Buy him a pint

Alexis Sanchez. Again. It’s fitting the livewire Chilean’s home town of Tocopilla means ‘the devil’s corner’ as the forward has been a demon for Arsenal. His brace on Saturday against an increasingly impressive Hull City in bitterly cold temperatures now means he has been involved in 15 goals in his last 13 Premier League matches. Without those 10 goals and five assists to make 19 goals in total this season where would Arsene Wenger’s men be? They’d be in a devil’s corner of their own that’s for sure.

Get your coat son

Not a player as such. More a specific shout from some fans. The players can’t be faulted in picking up three vital points. They all battled well in difficult conditions. As Wenger said confidence was not high following those two damaging defeats against Watford and Chelsea. And as such it was no surprise the early kick off saw a subdued atmosphere. So you’d expect any loud cheers to be aimed in support of the players rather than wasted on having a pop at the opposition.

So why oh why do a considerable amount of loyal Arsenal fans continue to chorus ‘Who’ in unison at away substitutes? Not only is it tedious and unfunny it also shows a complete lack of respect – not to mention ignorance. Particularly the chorus of ‘who’ aimed at both Ahmed Elmohamady and replacement Omar Elabdellaoui late on, with the game still very much in the balance at 1-0. The issue was raised on Twitter – if not in the ground – and the response was a resounding no to the tiresome practice.

In case you don’t know Elabdellaou is on loan from Olympiacos. The same Olympiacos who managed to win 3-2 at the Emirates in September 2015 in the Champions League – managed by now Tigers boss Marco Silva.

So when normally sane, rational people shout ‘who‘ they’re only exposing their own ignorance. Someone retorted with ‘it’s funny’. Yes, and I suppose some also think Mrs Brown’s Boys is hilarious. So let’s start a campaign – just say no to shouting ‘who’.

Magic Moment

Alexis Sanchez’s fizzing crossball pass to Mesut Ozil. I know there’s a school of thought which says ‘Hollywood’ crossfield balls are intended to look showy and are not actually useful most of the time. And I would tend to agree. Most of the time. But when Sanchez plays a perfectly weighted 60 yard ball with a low trajectory at speed which lands on the foot of his German teammate it looks utterly beautiful. And on a cold day in a game even Sanchez will forget in a few weeks you need moments of joy to warm the soul. And that’s without even mentioning the sublime cushioned pass Ozil played to an onrushing Bellerin a moment later. Of course nothing came of the move – but it was flair which momentarily elevated the afternoon above the mundane.

Let’s just hope Sanchez continues his great run of form on Wednesday in Germany against the might of Bayern Munich – otherwise Arsenal’s season really will be in a devil’s corner.

For comprehensive Arsenal coverage from the crucial game in Munich visit Archant’s Islington Gazette, Ham & High and Hackney Gazette websites.

Keywords: Mesut Ozil Alexis Sanchez Premier League Champions League Twitter Germany Munich

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Sports News

The Rewind opinion column: What we learned from Arsenal v Hull City – just say no to shouting ‘who’ at away substitutes

50 minutes ago Layth Yousif
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

Layth Yousif reviews Arsenal’s weekend action in our weekly Rewind column.

Senior Arsenal official publicly admits empty seats at the Emirates is ‘disappointing’ – as thousands of fans fail to attend victory over Hull City

Yesterday, 15:41 Layth Yousif
Missing Arsenal fans meant thousands of seats empty at the Emirates

Empty seats at the Emirates during Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Hull City yesterday has highlighted supporter frustration – as a senior club official admitted the number of no-shows is ‘disappointing’.

‘I’m not ready for a rest’ – Arsene Wenger denies he is ready to leave Arsenal

Saturday, February 11, 2017 Layth Yousif
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger watches the action from the stands during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger today denied he is set to leave the club at the end of this season following comments from Ian Wright he is ‘coming to the end’ of his time in North London.

‘Glovely’ Alexis Sanchez brace sees Arsenal beat Hull City 2-0 on bitterly cold afternoon

Saturday, February 11, 2017 Layth Yousif at the Emirates
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

Arsenal beat Hull City 2-0 at the Emirates with a brace from Alexis Sanchez in today’s early kick off in the Premier League.

Ian Wright: Arsene Wenger’s coming to the end of his time at Arsenal as ‘players let him down’

Saturday, February 11, 2017 Layth Yousif
Ian Wright believes Arsene Wenger may leave Arsenal at the end of this season.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Arsene Wenger is coming to the end of his reign at the club.

Arsene Wenger calls on Arsenal fans to be united - but risks wrath of long-suffering Gunners crowd by highlighting Spurs supporters

Friday, February 10, 2017 Layth Yousif
Arsene Wenger made an unfortunate choice of supporters to illustrate a point.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has called upon fans to show their support at the Emirates tomorrow against Hull City – but risked the wrath of many by suggesting they should follow deadly North London rivals Spurs supporters in ‘getting behind the team’.

Hull will be tough warns Arsenal boss Wenger

Friday, February 10, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger looks on from the stands at Stamford Bridge during his side's loss to Chelsea (pic Steven Paston/PA)

Every game is difficult says Gunners manager

Former Times boxer aims to emulate world champion James DeGale

Thursday, February 9, 2017 Ben Kosky
Zak Chelli is set for his professional debut on February 24

Zak Chelli has sparred with two world champions ahead of his professional debut – and the teenager will settle for no less than following in their footsteps.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Senior Arsenal official publicly admits empty seats at the Emirates is ‘disappointing’ – as thousands of fans fail to attend victory over Hull City

Missing Arsenal fans meant thousands of seats empty at the Emirates

Lloris: Tottenham must take cups seriously

Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris is left down and out as Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's first goal at Anfield (pic Peter Byrne/PA)

The Rewind opinion column: What we learned from Arsenal v Hull City – just say no to shouting ‘who’ at away substitutes

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

Former Times boxer aims to emulate world champion James DeGale

Zak Chelli is set for his professional debut on February 24

‘I’m not ready for a rest’ – Arsene Wenger denies he is ready to leave Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger watches the action from the stands during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now