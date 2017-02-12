Search

Visibly shellshocked Arsene Wenger calls Arsenal’s 5-1 Champions League rout by Bayern Munich a ‘nightmare’ – accusing his team of being mentally jaded

22:36 15 February 2017

Arsene Wenger called his team's 5-1 defeat by Bayern Munich a nightmare tonight

Arsene Wenger called his team's 5-1 defeat by Bayern Munich a nightmare tonight

PA Wire/PA Images

A visibly shocked Arsene Wenger has called Arsenal’s 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich tonight a ‘nightmare’ – as his team was unceremoniously dumped out of the Champions League by a powerful display from Carlo Ancelotti’s team at the Allianz Arena tonight.

The long-serving Frenchman – whose future has been under scrutiny following an indifferent run of form in the Premier League – looked shellshocked in his post-match press conference.

With four second half goals by Bayern effectively ending his team’s chances of progression in this year’s competition questions will again be asked about his future. He said: “It was a bit of a strange game.

“We had two good chances before half time.

“The real problems came after third goal. We looked mentally jaded. The last 25 minutes were a nightmare for us as we had no response.

“We have to cope with this result. The goals on 53 and 56 minutes saw us lose our organisation – then it was a combination of mentality as well,” he added before communications director Mark Gonella abruptly ended the press conference here in the Allianz Arena – leaving a number of questions unanswered about his future and his team as Arsenal fail for sixth successive season at this stage.

Bayern Munich’s winning powerplay exposes familiar frailties as they blast Arsenal out of the Champions League 5-1 on a grim night at the Allianz Arena

21:41 Layth Yousif in Munich
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez scores his side's first goal of the game

Bayern Munich provided a masterclass in powerful, winning football as four second half goals blasted Arsenal away after Alexis Sanchez equalised to make it 1-1 at half time.

Arsenal need courage as they prepare to take on Bayern Munich in crucial first leg Champions League tie at the Allianz Arena

13:56 Layth Yousif in Munich
Arsene Wenger's Arsenal need courage when they take on Bayern Munich tonight

The general consensus from the 300 loyal Arsenal fans on this morning’s early flight from Luton Airport was that their beloved heroes required bravery to take on the aristocrats of Bayern Munich in the Champions League tonight.

Islington Primary School finish Lester Finch Trophy campaign in style

12:48 Neil Metcalfe
The Islington Primary Schools squad that defeated Barking 6-2

Despite the cold and snow, Islington Primary School’s District football team finished the Lester Finch Trophy campaign off in real style with a 6-2 victory over Barking and Dagenham.

Successful open show for Islington Boxing Club

Yesterday, 15:45 Neil Metcalfe
Islington Boxing Club's Sherif Musah was victorious at the club's open show. Picture: DIETER PERRY

Islington Boxing Club held a successful open show at Boston Dome in Tufnel Park with all 16 bouts feturing a home boxer.

The Rewind opinion column: What we learned from Arsenal v Hull City – just say no to shouting ‘who’ at away substitutes

Mon, 20:38 Layth Yousif
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

Layth Yousif reviews Arsenal’s weekend action in our weekly Rewind column.

Senior Arsenal official publicly admits empty seats at the Emirates is ‘disappointing’ – as thousands of fans fail to attend victory over Hull City

Sunday, February 12, 2017 Layth Yousif
Missing Arsenal fans meant thousands of seats empty at the Emirates

Empty seats at the Emirates during Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Hull City yesterday has highlighted supporter frustration – as a senior club official admitted the number of no-shows is ‘disappointing’.

‘I’m not ready for a rest’ – Arsene Wenger denies he is ready to leave Arsenal

Saturday, February 11, 2017 Layth Yousif
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger watches the action from the stands during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger today denied he is set to leave the club at the end of this season following comments from Ian Wright he is ‘coming to the end’ of his time in North London.

