Visibly shellshocked Arsene Wenger calls Arsenal’s 5-1 Champions League rout by Bayern Munich a ‘nightmare’ – accusing his team of being mentally jaded

Arsene Wenger called his team's 5-1 defeat by Bayern Munich a nightmare tonight PA Wire/PA Images

A visibly shocked Arsene Wenger has called Arsenal’s 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich tonight a ‘nightmare’ – as his team was unceremoniously dumped out of the Champions League by a powerful display from Carlo Ancelotti’s team at the Allianz Arena tonight.

The long-serving Frenchman – whose future has been under scrutiny following an indifferent run of form in the Premier League – looked shellshocked in his post-match press conference.

With four second half goals by Bayern effectively ending his team’s chances of progression in this year’s competition questions will again be asked about his future. He said: “It was a bit of a strange game.

“We had two good chances before half time.

“The real problems came after third goal. We looked mentally jaded. The last 25 minutes were a nightmare for us as we had no response.

“We have to cope with this result. The goals on 53 and 56 minutes saw us lose our organisation – then it was a combination of mentality as well,” he added before communications director Mark Gonella abruptly ended the press conference here in the Allianz Arena – leaving a number of questions unanswered about his future and his team as Arsenal fail for sixth successive season at this stage.