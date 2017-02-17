Search

Arsenal to host Tottenham in last 16 of the FA Cup

12:23 20 February 2017

Tottenham Ladies will go to Arsenal in the fifth round of the SSE Women's FA Cup. Picture: WUSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

Tottenham Ladies will go to Arsenal in the fifth round of the SSE Women's FA Cup. Picture: WUSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

©Ying Pan Wu , Wu's Photography, wusphotography.com

Tottenham Ladies’ reward for shocking Brighton in the FA Cup is a trip to north London rivals – and current holders – Arsenal.

Bianca Baptiste got the only goal of the game, slotting home from Wendy Martin’s assist, as third-tier Tottenham ousted second-tier Albion.

Arsenal and the rest of the Women’s Super League One sides join the competition at this stage.

Tottenham are one of just two sides outside of the two Super League divisions left in the cup.

The tie will be played on Sunday, March 19.

It is not the only derby pulled out of the famous velvet bag, with Liverpool set to host Everton and Birmingham City facing West Bromwich Albion.

SSE Women’s FA Cup fifth round draw in full:

Notts County Ladies v Yeovil Town Ladies

Liverpool Ladies v Everton Ladies

Arsenal Ladies v Tottenham Hotspur Ladies

Sunderland Ladies v Aston Villa Ladies

Birmingham City Ladies v West Bromwich Albion Women

Bristol City Women v Millwall Lionesses

Manchester City Women v Reading Women

Chelsea Ladies v Doncaster Rovers Belles

